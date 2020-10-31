 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters tests positive for COVID-19, out against Purdue
0 comments
topical alert top story

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters tests positive for COVID-19, out against Purdue

{{featured_button_text}}
Illinois Wisconsin Football

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass during the first half last week against Wisconsin.

 Morry Gash, Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters is not available for Saturday’s game against Purdue, the team announced hours before kickoff.

Peters and tight end Griffin Moore were announced as having tested positive COVID-19 and were ruled out against the Boilermakers. Both tested positive on Thursday. Several other players were ruled out because of contact tracing. Peters and Moore are eligible to return Nov. 21 against Nebraska, according to Big Ten rules.

Peters is the second Big Ten starting quarterback to test positive for COVID-19. According to reports, Wisconsin starter Graham Mertz was one of the team’s 22 announced positive cases between players and staff members.

According to Big Ten protocols, any player who tests positive for COVID-19 must sit out for 21 days and undergo cardiac screening before being cleared to return. 

Center Doug Kramer Jr., kicker James McCourt, defensive lineman Keith Randolph and receiver Trevon Sidney were among other players who were ruled out for Saturday's game and expected to start or play significant snaps, though no reason was listed.

Peters has started every game he’s been healthy — missing three games last season — since transferring to Illinois from the University of Michigan as a graduate transfer prior to last season. Though he threw for just 87 yards in a loss to the Badgers, Peters threw for 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In Peters’ place, Matt Robinson is likely to start at quarterback. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith said both Williams and Matt Robinson looked good in practice ahead of last week’s game. Williams was listed as inactive.

“(Williams) has had about the last few weeks of really good practices, really good,” Rod Smith said on Monday. “He’s really come on. Matt Robinson has, too. Both of them. I wasn’t going to be afraid to use either one of them (against Wisconsin) based on the practices we saw.”

Kramer had started 27 consecutive games before missing last season’s Redbox Bowl because of an injury. He’s a team captain and started at Wisconsin last week.

When Kramer was injured last season, Kendrick Green slid into the center spot from his position at left guard. Starting lineups have not been announced.

McCourt won the starting kicker job outright out of training camp last year and made the historic kick to upset then-No. 6 Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium last season. Caleb Griffin will be the team’s kicker with McCourt sidelined.

 

 

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News