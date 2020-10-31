Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters tests positive for COVID-19, out against Purdue

Peters has started every game he’s been healthy — missing three games last season — since transferring to Illinois from the University of Michigan as a graduate transfer prior to last season. Though he threw for just 87 yards in a loss to the Badgers, Peters threw for 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

In Peters’ place, Matt Robinson is likely to start at quarterback. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith said both Williams and Matt Robinson looked good in practice ahead of last week’s game. Williams was listed as inactive.

“(Williams) has had about the last few weeks of really good practices, really good,” Rod Smith said on Monday. “He’s really come on. Matt Robinson has, too. Both of them. I wasn’t going to be afraid to use either one of them (against Wisconsin) based on the practices we saw.”

Kramer had started 27 consecutive games before missing last season’s Redbox Bowl because of an injury. He’s a team captain and started at Wisconsin last week.