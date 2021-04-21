Illinois receives more than $3 million in donations for Ubben Basketball Complex renovation project

CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois has announced recent pledges from 15 donors totaling more than $3 million for the Ubben Basketball Complex renovation and expansion project. Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in May.

"I continue to be overwhelmed by the outpouring of support shown by so many for our student-athletes, providing them with the resources they need to compete for championships and maximize their experience with our program," director of athletics Josh Whitman said. "Like our other recent facilities projects, planned upgrades to the Ubben Basketball Complex will be program-changing for Illinois basketball and we are so excited to get shovels in the ground."

Included among the 15 families giving to the project are Mark and Susan Avery, J. Steven and Barbara Beckett, Jim and Kathie Dixon, the Goldish Family, Steve and Christy King, Dean and Patricia Messinger, Jana Mitchell, Jeff and Maryann Porter, Jim and Cindy Rowe, Jackie and Bill Shiner and Aaron and Cecilia Vangetson.