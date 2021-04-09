Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier declares for NBA draft

CHAMPAIGN — Fighting Illini senior Trent Frazier announced on his social media accounts Friday that he is declaring for the NBA Draft. He plans to sign with an NCAA approved agent in order to maintain eligibility for the additional season of competition opportunity.

Frazier has had a storied career with the Illini, starting 108 of 126 games. He totaled 1,434 points to rank 19th on the school's all-time scoring list. He also is the No. 4 3-point shooter in school history with 247 treys and No. 7 in career steals with 166.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Frazier earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and received honorable mention all-conference honors this past season. He was the Illini's third-leading scorer, averaging 10.2 points, while leading the team in 3-pointers (55) and steals (39). He scored in double figures 14 times, highlighted by a season-high 24 points in the victory over No. 7 Iowa (1/29) and 22 points in the blowout win at No. 2 Michigan (3/2).