Illinois State, Illinois reschedule football meeting for 2028

The football game between Illinois State and Illinois scheduled for Sept. 4 in Champaign was earlier announced as canceled when the Big Ten Conference opted for a conference-only schedule for the coming season.

It turns out, the game was merely postponed. For eight years.

The Illini and Redbirds announced Thursday the schools would meet on Sept. 2, 2028 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

"We're excited about the chance to get them back on the schedule," Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman said. “It was tough to get on the phone with the nonconference opponents to talk to them about changing those games and looking for opportunities to reschedule."

Whitman indicated an appreciation for ISU director of athletics Larry Lyons through the process.