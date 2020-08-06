Illinois State, Illinois reschedule football meeting for 2028

The football game between Illinois State and Illinois scheduled for Sept. 4 in Champaign was earlier announced as canceled when the Big Ten Conference opted for a conference-only schedule for the coming season.
It turns out, the game was merely postponed. For eight years.
The Illini and Redbirds announced Thursday the schools would meet on Sept. 2, 2028 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
"We're excited about the chance to get them back on the schedule," Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman said. “It was tough to get on the phone with the nonconference opponents to talk to them about changing those games and looking for opportunities to reschedule."
Whitman indicated an appreciation for ISU director of athletics Larry Lyons through the process.
"Larry and I have been in regular communication throughout the virus, not about that game, just about how we’re each approaching the pandemic and our respective programs and sharing ideas, bouncing concepts off one another," said Whitman. "He’s a good man, he’s a good friend, he’s a good leader."
ISU would have received $450,000 for providing the opposition for the Illini this season. There was no immediate word if that payout would be adjusted up or down or remain the same in 2028.
Illinois and ISU last met in football in 2009 with the Illini taking a 45-17 victory.
Both teams opened camp on Thursday. Illinois will play a 10-game, Big Ten-only schedule that will begin Sept. 3 in Champaign against Ohio State. Illinois State's season is in peril after the 13-team Big Sky Conference canceled its season on Thursday. That leaves FCS close to falling under the NCAA-mandated minimum of 50 percent participation within a division in order to hold national playoffs.
