Illinois to host Notre Dame in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has lost three straight games against Notre Dame by a combined 15 points.

The Illini will have a chance to turn the tide Nov. 29 when they host the Irish at the State Farm Center in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The matchup was announced Monday and marks the 43rd meeting between the two schools, with the first game dating back to an Illinois home victory in 1922.

In their last three showdowns, Illinois has lost to Notre Dame 76-74 in Champaign in 2018, 84-79 in South Bend in 2015 and 68-60 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2003.

As the Illini look to get back in the win column, they'll will be without former consensus First Team All-American point guard Ayo Dosunmu and former consensus Second Team All-American center Kofi Cockburn, who have both entered the 2021 NBA Draft.

Illinois will still have a strong backcourt, highlighted by sophomore point guard Andre Curbelo and fifth-year guard Trent Frazier, who alongside Dosunmu and Cockburn helped the Illini win their first Big Ten Tournament championship since 2005 during the 2020-21 season.

"Need that rematch (with Notre Dame) fasho," Frazier tweeted Monday.

Illinois holds a 9-13 all-time record in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, defeating Duke 83-68 at Cameron Indoor Stadium last year.

The Illini's showdown with the Irish is the program's second official game announcement for the 2021-22 season. The Big Ten and Big East announced Thursday that Illinois will play at Marquette in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Nov. 15.

The Illini will also compete in the Hall of Fame Classic at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, from Nov. 22-23, but specific matchups have not been announced. Arkansas, Cincinnati and Kansas State make up the rest of the field.

The Big Ten released the matchups for its conference schedule May 13, but dates have not been announced. Illinois will have home and away games against Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers. It will have only home games against Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin, and only road games against Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska.

