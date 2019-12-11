Kofi Cockburn helps Illinois stun No. 5 Michigan 71-62

CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn got Michigan coach Juwan Howard's attention.

The 7-foot Illinois freshman from Jamaica had 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to help Illinois upset No. 5 Michigan 71-62 on Wednesday night.

"He's very strong on the inside," Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. "Very physical guy and one of the best offensive rebounders in NCAA basketball."

Cockburn dominated from the opening tip, making two dunks that brought the crowd to its feet.

"I'm really proud of my team, my guys," Illinois coach Brad Underwood. "As difficult as Saturday was (against Maryland), they proved they can handle themselves. This was Big Ten basketball at its finest. It was a good game, a real smash-mouth basketball game."

Ayo Dosunmu added 14 points, Adres Feliz had 13 and Giorgi Bezhanishvili 12 for Illinois (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten).