Luke Goode, a top-100 basketball recruit in the Class of 2021, commits to Illinois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

While Illinois awaits a signed letter of intent from Mr. Basketball winner Adam Miller, the top-rated member of its 2020 recruiting class, coach Brad Underwood got started Friday on the 2021 class.

Luke Goode, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Fort Wayne, Ind., announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Illini. A four-star prospect ranked 97th in the country and seventh in Indiana in his class, per the 247Sports.com composite, Goode had an offer list that included Northwestern, Michigan State, Maryland, Iowa, Louisville, Butler and Stanford.

Goode averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a junior at Homestead High School, according to Max Preps. He is the first member of Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class.

Underwood’s three-player 2020 class is ranked 15th nationally and second in the Big Ten, with four-star New York point guard Andre Curbelo and three-star California forward Coleman Hawkins signing in November.

The prize of the class, four-star Morgan Park guard and top-40 national recruit Miller, committed to Illinois the day after the early signing period ended in November. The spring signing period opened Wednesday, but as of Friday afternoon, Illinois had not announced a Miller signing.