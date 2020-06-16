Mark Tupper's top five games: No. 5, Illinois stuns Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 1995

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On the trip to Durham, N.C., in December of 1995, there’s no way around the inevitable thought that follows like a cloud along the way.

The high, high probability is that the Illini basketball team will lose.

That’s not so much a statement about the 1995-96 Illini. It’s the truth about just about any team that ventures into Cameron Indoor Stadium. When Illinois arrived for this particular game, Duke had defeated 95 consecutive non-conference opponents on its home floor.

But every so often the unexpected happens and so it did on Dec. 2, 1995.

Cameron Indoor was deafening loud as always. The place is intimidating. But in what would turn out to be his final team, coach Lou Henson got the better of Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Illinois played far from a perfect game. From the free throw line, the Illini made just 10 of 25. Ninety-nine times out of 100 that alone would doom a team playing at Duke.

But Illinois had balance and grit on this day. And with Kiwane Garris scoring 18 points, the Illini brushed aside the Duke home court magic, winning 75-65.