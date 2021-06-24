New-look Illini to face Marquette in Gavitt Tipoff Games

The Big Ten and Big East announced Thursday that Illinois is among 16 teams that will compete in the sixth annual Gavitt Tipoff Games. This yearly event, which was canceled last season due to COVID-19, is held in honor of Big East founder and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member Dave Gavitt.

The Illini will play at Marquette on Nov. 15, and the start time for that contest and the others will be announced at a later date. Illinois' matchup with Marquette is its first official game announcement for the 2021-22 season.

The program announced in April that it will compete in the 2021 Hall of Fame Classic at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, from Nov. 22-23, but matchups for that event have not been announced. Arkansas, Cincinnati and Kansas State will join Illinois in the Hall of Fame Classic.

The rest of the field for the Gavit Tipoff features Providence at Wisconsin on Nov. 15, Seton Hall at Michigan and Creighton at Nebraska on Nov. 16, Michigan State at Butler and St. John's at Indiana on Nov. 17, and Ohio State at Xavier and Rutgers at DePaul on Nov. 18.

All of the games for the Gavit Tipoff will be televised on the Big Ten Network or Fox Sports 1.

The new-look Illini will be without former consensus First-Team All-American point guard Ayo Dosunmu and former consensus Second Team All-American center Kofi Cockburn. Both players declared for the 2021 NBA Draft after guiding Illinois to a 24-7 record and its first Big Ten Tournament championship since 2005 during the 2020-21 season.

Cockburn recently participated in the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago, and Dosunmu is currently participating in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. Dosunmu is projected as a late first-round pick in several mock drafts.

Former Illini star Kofi Cockburn wraps up NBA G League Elite Camp Kofi Cockburn is now in wait and see mode as the 2021 NBA Draft, scheduled for July 29, creeps closer.

Former Illini star Ayo Dosunmu to participate in NBA Draft Combine Dosunmu averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game en route to USA National Player of the Year, Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year and consensus First Team All-American honors for the 2020-21 season.

"Hats off to Ayo and Kofi, two guys who have clearly left their names in the record books and will eventually have their jerseys in the rafters here at State Farm Center," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said at his annual media roundtable June 16. "It was a real privilege for me to be around them, to work with them and to watch them push their teammates (and) push this program forward."

The Illini's most notable returners are sophomore point guard Andre Curbelo and fifth-year guard Trent Frazier. Last season, Curbelo was selected as the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year and a Big Ten All-Freshman Team honoree. Frazier was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and ranks fourth all-time in program history with 247 made 3-pointers.

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0