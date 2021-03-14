No. 3 Illinois beats No. 9 Ohio State to take Big Ten Tournament title for first time since 2005

INDIANAPOLIS — Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu both scored 16 points, both grabbed nine rebounds and both made key plays in overtime to give No. 3 Illinois a 91-88 victory over No. 9 Ohio State on Sunday for its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2005.
Cockburn made the go-ahead free throw with 1:39 to play, Dosunmu made a 15-footer with 50 seconds to go and the Illini (23-6) sealed it at the free-throw line. Illinois has won seven straight overall, six in a row over top-10 foes and 14 of its last 15 overall to claim the conference's automatic NCAA Tournament bid.
At times, Illinois appeared to be in complete control, but Ohio State (21-9) refused to give in to the weariness of playing four games in four days. Instead, the Buckeyes constantly fought back.
And after erasing a 27-10 first-half lead to force overtime and even take an 81-80 lead with 2:49 to play, Illinois finally broke through thanks to Cockburn and Dosunmu.
It was that kind of game.
Duane Washington Jr. had a career-high 32 points and Justice Sueing added 22 as the Buckeyes refused to go away. They closed the halftime deficit to 40-35 and got as close as 47-45 early in the second half. When Illinois appeared to take control again with a 10-1 run, making it 57-46, the Buckeyes rallied to briefly take a 67-65 lead with 5:35 left in regulation.
The Illini answered with seven straight but still couldn't put it away and Sueing's three-point play with 23.6 seconds left tied the score at 77. Two big defensive plays forced overtime and then Cockburn and Dosunmu delivered, ending one chapter of this season and beginning another.
“It's time to make history," Dosunmu said. “It's time to dig deeper, to focus in a little more, but winning this Big Ten championship is great."
BIG PICTURE
Ohio State: They didn't win the title but the fifth-seeded Buckeyes overperformed expectations. They snapped a four-game losing streak by winning three games in three days, beat regular-season league champ Michigan and head into the postseason with lots of momentum.
Illinois: The Illini are big, fast and strong — making them a legitimate national title contender. And after being shut out of the regular-season crown, they were on a mission to earn some hardware in Indy. Now that they have, they want to add a few more to the collection before leaving town.
STAT PACK
Ohio State: C.J. Walker had 16 points, six assists and four rebounds. E.J. Liddell had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. ... Holtmann said he didn't know if Young will play in the NCAAs. He was hit in the head by an inadvertent elbow Friday. ... The Buckeyes fell to 4-1 all-time at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Illinois: Curbello also had six rebounds and five assists and Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 12 points. ... Da’monte Williams made three 3s and finished with 12 points while Trent Frazier had 10. ... Illinois broke the single-season school record with six wins over top-10 teams.
ALL-TOURNEY TEAM
Dosunmu and Cockburn were joined on the all-tournament team by Washington and Liddell from Ohio State and Iowa’s Luka Garza, the league’s player of the year.
UP NEXT
Ohio State: Takes on No. 15 seed Oral Roberts, the Summit League champion, Friday in the South Region.
Illinois: Opens NCAA Tournament play Friday against 16th-seeded Drexel, the Colonial Athletic Association champ.