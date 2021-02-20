No. 5 Illinois dominates Minnesota for 7th win in row

On the first play of the second half, Cockburn rebounded a missed 3-pointer in front of fellow 7-footer Liam Robbins and dunked it with no resistance.

Robbins, playing through a sprained ankle, had four blocks and four assists but went scoreless in 13 minutes. The Gophers were also missing Gabe Kalscheur, their best defender and third-leading scorer, because of a broken finger on his shooting hand. Carr and Brandon Johnson each had 12 points and Williams scored 11 points for Minnesota, which has lost six of its last eight games.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: With their seventh “Quad 1” win, as defined by the NCAA's formula for strength of schedule, the Illini matched Gonzaga for the second-most in the country. They're coming in hot for a No. 1 seed, with five road wins in a row and their best Big Ten record since 2005.

Minnesota: Despite wins over Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan — three of the top four teams in the Big Ten and all ranked in the top 11 of the latest AP poll — the Gophers are nowhere near a lock for the NCAA Tournament. Winning their last four regular season games might be necessary to get in.

UP NEXT