No. 6 Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn included on Naismith Trophy midseason team

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois junior point guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn have been named to the Naismith Trophy midseason team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday.
No. 6 Illinois is one of just four schools – and the lone Big Ten program – to have multiple athletes featured on the 30-player midseason team for the Naismith Trophy, which has been awarded annually since 1969 to the nation's most outstanding college basketball player. The Big Ten leads all conferences with eight players selected.
Dosunmu and Cockburn lead several offensive and defensive categories throughout NCAA basketball this season. Dosunmu has been included in the watch list for the Wooden Player of the Year Award and the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation's top point guard. He has been named Big Ten Player of the Week four times this season (12/14, 12/28, 2/1, 2/8) and he is the only player in the NCAA to average per game at least 20 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists over the past 11 seasons.
Dosunmu is currently 11th in scoring in the NCAA with 21.2 points per game and second nationally with 10 games of 22 points or more. Against No. 19 Wisconsin last Saturday, he recorded just the third triple-double (21 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists) in program history and the first ever against a ranked team. Dosunmu has scored in double figures in 33 straight games, which is the fifth-longest streak nationally and is on pace to have the highest scoring average at Illinois in the last 30 years.
Cockburn has been named a top 10 candidate for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the top collegiate center. He is second in the NCAA with 13 double-doubles this season and is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 17.2 points per game. Dangerous under the basket, Cockburn has made 67% of his shots, good for sixth in the NCAA this season.
Cockburn has been much improved in his play against Big Ten opponents this season, recording double-doubles in 10 of the 12 conference games this season and averaging 18.8 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. He leads the nation with 14 games with 10 or more rebounds and is on pace to be the first Illini to average a double-double for the season.