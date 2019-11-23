No. 19 Iowa shuts down Illinois football behind Stanley, Duncan

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa’s defense made sure the team that was leading the nation in turnover margin gave up the ball.

The No. 19 Hawkeyes forced three turnovers in Saturday’s 19-10 win over Illinois, another stout performance from a defense that has been shutting teams down all season.

Iowa (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten), which came into the game allowing just 12.4 points per game, held Illinois to its lowest point total of the season one week after doing the same thing to Minnesota in a 23-19 win.

“There’s no quit in those guys,” Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said. “They kept us in a lot of games this year. And quite frankly, they’ve won a lot of games for this year with the way they’ve played.”

This win was punctuated by the turnovers. Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters threw an interception to Michael Ojemudia on the Fighting Illini’s first possession of the game, then threw an interception to Matt Hankins in the end zone in the third quarter. Peters also lost a fumble in the fourth quarter.

“That was big-time,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We did a great job of getting takeaways.”

The Illini (6-5, 4-4) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.