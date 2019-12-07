No. 3 Maryland rallies from 15 down, beats Illinois

Donta Scott's basket with 1:45 remaining got Maryland within 57-55, and Frazier split two free throws 2 seconds later. It remained a three-point game until Cowan hit a deep 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining.

“Right when he shot it, it looked perfect,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “I knew it was in, and that’s just kind of what he does.”

Illinois played for the final possession, but guard Andres Feliz turned it over and fouled Cowan in the ensuing scrum. Cowan made the first free throw and missed the second, and the Illini failed to get a shot off in the remaining time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The 14-point halftime hole was the largest Maryland has erased since coming back from a 15-point deficit at the break in an 80-78 defeat of Bucknell on Nov. 18, 2017.

“The basketball gods were obviously on our side,” Turgeon said. “It was kind of a miracle win. We weren’t very good. I wasn’t very good. And we weren’t ready to play, and they were.”

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: After allowing Miami to shoot 59.3% while dropping an 81-79 decision Monday, the Illini were far sharper on defense, and Underwood left disappointed with the loss but upbeat about his team’s long-term prospects.