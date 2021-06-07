Report: Running back Mike Epstein returning to Illini for another season

CHAMPAIGN — Mike Epstein is ready for more.

According to a report from The News-Gazette's Bob Asmussen, the fifth-year senior running back has returned to Champaign and will suit up for first-year Illinois football coach Bret Bielema.

Epstein totaled 69 carries for 376 yards and a team-high four touchdowns last season. His return adds to one of the Illini's top position groups, which also features Chase Brown and Chase Hayden. Brown was the team's leading rusher in 2020 with 104 carries for 540 yards and three touchdowns. Hayden transferred from East Carolina to Illinois in January and previously played for Bielema when Bielema was the head coach at Arkansas.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When healthy, Epstein has been productive throughout his career at Illinois. He's averaging 6.0 yards per carry on 194 carries, and his 1,169 rushing yards rank 36th all-time in program history. Additionally, Epstein has 11 rushing touchdowns and 16 catches for 174 yards and one score.

However, the 6-foot, 205-pound Florida native has an injury-riddled past. He was sidelined for his entire junior high school season in 2015 with a torn right ACL and has appeared in 20 of a possible 45 games over the last four years with the Illini. Epstein missed the final seven games of his freshman season in 2017 with a foot injury and missed the last five games of his sophomore season in 2018 with another foot injury. He sustained a season-ending knee injury in Illinois' 2019 season opener against Akron, sidelining him for the final 12 games of his junior season.

Epstein had a triumphant return in 2020, playing in seven of eight games during the Illini's shortened season due to COVID-19. He had two 100-yard rushing performances and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Epstein graduated from the famed St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2017. Other graduates of the school include Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, three-time Super Bowl champion running back James White and brothers Joey and Nick Bosa, who were named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0