SHELL FOR ILLINI BB

Arkansas State totaled 16 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Canberk Kus had 16 points for the Red Wolves (7-3). J.J. Matthews added 15 points. Jerry Johnson Jr. had 13 points.

BIG TEN

Rutgers 72, Wisconsin 65: Geo Baker had 22 points, bouncing back from his worst game of the season, to lead Rutgers past Wisconsin at Piscataway, N.J.

Baker had just four points on 1-of-7 shooting in Rutgers' loss at No. 11 Michigan State on Sunday night, having come into that game averaging 13 points per game. He was 9-of-18 in the win over Wisconsin (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten).

Rutgers (7-3, 1-1) opened the game with a 9-0 run and never trailed until Baker was stripped by Aleem Ford in the final seconds of the first half while driving the lane for a layup. Forder hit Trevor Anderson on the outlet pass and he sank a three-pointer from the left win at the buzzer to give the Badgers 33-32 halftime lead.

TOP 25

No. 15 Arizona 99, Omaha 49: Arizona whipped crisp passes around McKale Center, threw lobs for dunks, dropped in 3-pointers. The Wildcats buzzed on defense, jumping into passing lanes, flying in to block and alter shots.