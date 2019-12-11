SHELL FOR ILLINI BB

Keandre Cook had 17 points as Missouri State romped past Arkansas State, 75-53, on Wednesday night at Springfield, Mo.
Lamont West had 13 points for Missouri State (6-5), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tyrik Dixon added 12 points. Gaige Prim had 11 points for the home team.
Arkansas State totaled 16 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Canberk Kus had 16 points for the Red Wolves (7-3). J.J. Matthews added 15 points. Jerry Johnson Jr. had 13 points.
Missouri State faces VCU on the road on Sunday. Arkansas State matches up against Louisiana-Lafayette at home next Wednesday.
MISSOURI VALLEY
BIG TEN
Rutgers 72, Wisconsin 65: Geo Baker had 22 points, bouncing back from his worst game of the season, to lead Rutgers past Wisconsin at Piscataway, N.J.
Baker had just four points on 1-of-7 shooting in Rutgers' loss at No. 11 Michigan State on Sunday night, having come into that game averaging 13 points per game. He was 9-of-18 in the win over Wisconsin (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten).
Rutgers (7-3, 1-1) opened the game with a 9-0 run and never trailed until Baker was stripped by Aleem Ford in the final seconds of the first half while driving the lane for a layup. Forder hit Trevor Anderson on the outlet pass and he sank a three-pointer from the left win at the buzzer to give the Badgers 33-32 halftime lead.
TOP 25
No. 15 Arizona 99, Omaha 49: Arizona whipped crisp passes around McKale Center, threw lobs for dunks, dropped in 3-pointers. The Wildcats buzzed on defense, jumping into passing lanes, flying in to block and alter shots.
As bounce-back games go, this was just what Arizona needed heading into a massive nonconference game this weekend.
Josh Green and Chase Jeter had 15 points each, helping No. 15 Arizona bounce back from its first loss of the season with a over Nebraska-Omaha at Tucson, Ariz.
Up next is No. 6 Gonzaga at home in a showdown between two of the West's best programs.
