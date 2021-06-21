Supreme Court rules against NCAA in what Illinois AD calls 'consequential year' for college sports

During Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman's annual media roundtable June 16, he labeled 2021 as "the most consequential year in the modern history of college sports."

Whitman's reasoning? Three main components: No 1. NCAA v. Alston, No 2. name, image and likeness and No 3. gambling on in-state college sports.

"The lawsuit that is currently pending in the Supreme Court of the United States, (NCAA v. Alston), that case has far-reaching implications for the enterprise of college athletics," Whitman said at the time. " ... The Court generally concludes all of its cases on the docket by the end of its session, which will end at the end of June. So, that's a long way of saying we expect a decision from the Court any day."

Whitman and the rest of the college sports world received that decision Monday when the Supreme Court ruled that the NCAA has violated antitrust laws (those put in place to promote competition and limit monopolies).

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA in NCAA v. Alston, which is a case that was brought forth by former West Virginia football player Shawne Alston and former California women's basketball player Justine Hartman on behalf of student-athletes. They argued against the NCAA's agreement between member schools to limit education-based benefits for student-athletes.

Currently, athletic scholarships are usually limited to the cost of tuition, room and board, books and food. However, this new ruling has opened the door for schools to provide even more educational benefits to student-athletes for things such as laptops, musical instruments and scientific equipment. Previously the amount of money for these educational benefits was capped among member schools, a choice the NCAA believes helped preserve amateurism and provided an even playing field for member schools as they recruit student-athletes.

Essentially, the NCAA believes that if member schools don't have a limit to their education-based expenses, then schools with deep pockets would be able to offer more financial incentives to student-athletes and tip the recruiting scales in their favor.

The Supreme Court disagreed, upholding the previous decisions of lower courts.

Justice Neil Gorsuch authored the opinion for the Court, stating that the NCAA "seeks immunity from the normal operation of the antitrust laws." Justice Brett Kavanaugh gave a concurring opinion and added that the NCAA has been "price-fixing" to create a monopolized market.

"The NCAA has long restricted the compensation and benefits that student athletes may receive," Kavanaugh wrote. "And with surprising success, the NCAA has long shielded its compensation rules from ordinary antitrust scrutiny. (Monday), however, the Court holds that the NCAA has violated the antitrust laws. The Court’s decision marks an important and overdue course correction, and I join the Court’s excellent opinion in full."

Kavanaugh went on to state that, "although (the Court's decision Monday) does not weigh in on the ultimate legality of the NCAA’s remaining compensation rules, the Court’s decision establishes how any such rules should be analyzed going forward."

The overarching rule that is at the heart of the NCAA landscape and has been called into question many time, is whether or not student-athletes should be paid. As it stands, student-athletes can't be paid, but Kavanaugh wrote scathingly about the NCAA's longstanding business model.

"The NCAA couches its arguments for not paying student athletes in innocuous labels. But the labels cannot disguise the reality: The NCAA’s business model would be flatly illegal in almost any other industry in America," Kavanaugh wrote.

He took his opinion a step further to directly criticize the NCAA and the money it makes from unpaid student-athletes, giving a glimpse of more scrutiny the NCAA could face in the future regarding the outright payment of student-athletes.

"The bottom line is that the NCAA and its member colleges are suppressing the pay of student athletes who collectively generate billions of dollars in revenues for colleges every year," Kavanaugh wrote. "Those enormous sums of money flow to seemingly everyone except the student athletes. College presidents, athletic directors, coaches, conference commissioners, and NCAA executives take in six- and seven-figure salaries. Colleges build lavish new facilities. But the student athletes who generate the revenues, many of whom are African American and from lower-income backgrounds, end up with little or nothing."

In the final line of his opinion, Kavanaugh dealt one last stern remark, stating "The NCAA is not above the law."

The NCAA released a statement shortly after the Supreme Court's ruling.

"While (Monday's) decision preserves the lower court ruling, it also reaffirms the NCAA’s authority to adopt reasonable rules and repeatedly notes that the NCAA remains free to articulate what are and are not truly educational benefits, consistent with the NCAA’s mission to support student-athletes," the NCAA wrote.

Name, image and likeness

The Supreme Court's decision Monday in NCAA v. Alston did not pertain to name, image and likeness, but NCAA President Mark Emmert still released a statement about NIL following the the Court's ruling.

"Even though the decision does not directly address name, image and likeness, the NCAA remains committed to supporting NIL benefits for student-athletes,” Emmert said. “Additionally, we remain committed to working with Congress to chart a path forward, which is a point the Supreme Court expressly stated in its ruling.”

The state of Illinois legislature passed a bill June 3, which will allow college athletes in Illinois to profit off of their NIL. The bill was co-sponsored by former Illini football player and state representative Kam Buckner.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign the bill into law July 1, and several other states are set to do so, too. However, federal legislation or an NCAA ruling that would make NIL rules uniform across the country, which Whitman said he and his colleagues would prefer, has not been put in place.

States have essentially been left to make up their own NIL rules.

"It is a little unsettling, just the uncertainty of it," Whitman said. "We don't know exactly how all of it will work out, but I think we're in the same position that everybody is. This is an entirely new frontier. It's one of the biggest changes to come to college athletics in modern memory, and so how we navigate that will require some time."

Illinois has partnered with Opendorse, which is a company that specializes in athlete endorsement. Its other partners include fellow Big Ten members Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska and Ohio State.

"We wanted to give these national solutions an opportunity, dating back 18, 24 months ago, but as July 1 approached, it became apparent that if we didn’t take some action our student-athletes would be disadvantaged, our athletic program would be disadvantaged," Whitman said.

Illini men's basketball super senior Trent Frazier indicated via Twitter on Monday that he is ready to cash in. The 6-foot-2 guard, who has returned for a fifth season thanks to an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19, has over 17,000 and 28,000 followers on Twitter and Instagram, respectively.

"July 1st I will Officially be open for business!" Frazier tweeted. "Champaign-Urbana what's up?! Any and all companies reach out if you are interested in partnering #CASH"

In-state college gambling

Despite a recent bill that has been proposed to amend Illinois betting laws and allow college athletics to be included, Whitman remains opposed to in-state gambling on college athletics and specifically college athletes as individuals.

He said that was not only his position but "the position of every Division I athletic director in the state of Illinois."

Whitman, a former Illini football player, believes that college athletes are already under an extreme amount of pressure and often receive negative and even "abusive" messages on social media if they don't perform well. He said that amount of public scrutiny is tough enough for student-athletes, and allowing bets to be placed on them will increase that scrutiny and could potentially put them in harms way.

Unlike professional athletes, who usually live and do day-to-day tasks away from the general public, Whitman pointed out that college-athletes are not as secluded.

"If you're a pro athlete, you kind of exist in a bubble even not in COVID times, and you kind of move around within security, and you don't have people who have direct access to you," Whitman said. "Anybody can walk into a dorm here. You don't like to talk like this, but we see a lot of terrible things happening in society right now, and all it takes is one person who placed a big bet and lost it. ... It's not very hard for them to walk into an apartment building or into a dorm and do something that we're all going to regret."

There are 13 Division I athletic directors in Illinois, and Whitman said they've had ongoing conversations with state lawmakers.

"I think we have been heard by people at the state level and we appreciate that, but time will tell," Whitman said. "I think it would be disappointing to me if the state were to move a law forward in direct opposition to the leaders, the practitioners, the people who are on the ground every day with these student-athletes."

