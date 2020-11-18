Takeaways from the (almost) full schedule for the No. 8-ranked Illinois men's basketball team

Illinois hosts Indiana (Dec. 26) then Purdue (Jan. 2) before traveling to Northwestern on Jan. 7 and gets Maryland at home on Jan. 10 and Nebraska on the road (Jan. 13) before Np. 23 Ohio State comes to Champaign on Jan. 16, which will be the first time the Illini see a team predicted to finish in the top seven of the conference, per the unofficial media poll.

That's a favorable way to kick off the conference season.

Obviously the end of January with a game at No. 13 Michigan State (Jan. 23) and vs. No. 5 Iowa (Jan. 29) will be challenging before entering into February. The conference tournament is scheduled for March 10-14 at the United Center in Chicago.

Take the holidays off

Four Big Ten games will be played on Christmas day, but Illinois is off the hook for that one. Instead, Illinois has a day-after-Christmas home game against Indiana.

The Christmas day games? Wisconsin at Michigan State; Iowa at Minnesota; Michigan at Nebraska and Maryland at Purdue.