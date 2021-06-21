The Basketball Tournament releases bracket, House of Paign' finds out first opponent

House of 'Paign's journey to $1 million is set.

The Basketball Tournament released the bracket for its 64-team, four-region tourney Monday. House of 'Paign, which is essentially an Illinois alumni team, comes in as a No. 2 seed and will square off against the No. 15 Jackson TN UnderDawgs in the Illinois region. Tip-off for that game is set for 1 p.m. July 24 at the Peoria Civic Center, and it will be televised on ESPN.

House of 'Paign's roster is highlighted by former Illinois star Brandon Paul, who did not compete with the team last year. The 6-foot-4 guard guided the Illini to the NCAA Tournament as a senior in 2013 and ranks ninth all-time in program history with 1,654 points. He's played professionally around the world since graduating, including a 64-game stint with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2017-18 season.

Former Illini players Leron Black, Nnanna Egwu, Andres Feliz, Demetri McCamey, Kipper Nichols, Rayvonte Rice and Jaylon Tate, as well as former South Dakota State standout Mike Daum and former Northwestern star Michael "Juice" Thompson, make up the rest of the team.

House of 'Paign will look to build on its Cinderella run from its TBT debut in 2020. Last year, House of 'Paign entered TBT as a No. 16 seed and upset No. 1 overall seed Carmen's Crew, which is mainly an Ohio State alumni squad, en route to an Elite Eight berth.

Former Illinois guard Mike LaTulip is House of 'Paign's coach and general manager. He will lead the team from the sidelines as it competes under a non-traditional set of rules.

Unlike most professional leagues and in the NCAA, there is no time limit for TBT games. Instead, the winner is decided by a target score using the Elam Ending. According to the TBT's website, "the Elam Ending calls for the game clock to be shut off at the first dead ball under four minutes in the fourth quarter or second half. A target score is then established by adding eight points to the leading team’s score."

So, for example if House of 'Paign is winning a game 64-60 with under four minutes to play, the target score would be set at 72 points, and the first team to reach that point total wins, no matter how long it takes.

The Elam Ending discourages fouling and usually leads to a more dramatic finish for viewers.

