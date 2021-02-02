Trent Frazier's run helps No. 12 Illini beat Indiana in overtime

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trent Frazier scored No. 12 Illinois' final 10 points in regulation, and the Fighting Illini gave up only one basket in overtime to outlast Indiana 75-71 on Tuesday night.

Frazier finished with 19 points and Kofi Cockburn had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois (12-5, 8-3 Big Ten), which won its third straight overall and snapped a seven-game losing streak on the Hoosiers' home court.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Hoosiers (9-8, 4-6), who have dropped two straight. Race Thompson had 18 points and eight rebounds.

Illinois hadn't won at Assembly Hall since 2010 and looked like it might lose again. The Illini trailed 64-58 with five minutes to go.

But Frazier tied it with two 3-pointers and twice put Illinois ahead from the free-throw line. Indiana tied it at 68 on Armaan Franklin's layup with 30.5 seconds left.

In overtime, Frazier's free throw gave Illinois the lead, and its defense made it hold up.

