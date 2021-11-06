Tupper: Kofi Cockburn suspension may turn out to be net positive for Illinois

Doesn’t seem long ago that the Illini basketball world hung on news flashes like an injury to Te’Jon Lucas, a tussle involving Leron Black and the breathless recruiting coup that brought Kentucky transfer Alex Legion to Champaign.

How did we ever survive?

Thankfully, as we arrive at the start of the 2021-22 season, the world has changed.

After he was hired as head coach in 2017, it took Brad Underwood two seasons to get the Illini in position to compete for Big Ten championships, and his teams have been 27-10 in rugged Big Ten play the last two seasons. The long-awaited return of Illini basketball to national relevance has happened.

Anticipation for this season is through the roof. Center Kofi Cockburn is a first-team preseason All-American. Trent Frazier is being recognized as one of the country’s top defenders and the roster stretches deep with talent, size and athleticism.

It’s going to be a breeze, right?

Probably not.

First of all, the Big Ten Conference is once again populated by terrific teams, meaning winning at home won’t be easy and winning on the road will be a ridiculously difficult chore. It’s worth a warning that there will be unexpected potholes, like injuries, cold shooting nights, foul trouble, goofy officiating calls and — hopefully not — COVID-19 concerns.

Perhaps to prepare us for what could be, the basketball gods have decided the Illini should begin the season with one hand tied behind their back. Cockburn, the Big Ten’s preseason Player of the Year, has been suspended for the first three games for selling team-issued gear weeks before the NCAA enacted rules that now allow that very practice.

Charging into the season without Cockburn will be a challenge, especially when Illinois plays at Marquette on Nov. 15. But I’m viewing this as a potential positive — a chance to look adversity in the eye early and an opportunity to adapt, adjust and overcome.

No player should embrace these first three games more than Coleman Hawkins, who figures to get the most minutes in the post during Cockburn’s absence. The 6-10 sophomore could emerge as a team hero if he can help stabilize the interior while the massive Cockburn looks on.

Hawkins is not Kofi. No one is. But he’s talented, he rebounds and these first three games could launch a breakout second season.

We should remember what happened when Illinois was without All-American Ayo Dosunmu when they went to Ann Arbor, Mich., to take on the second ranked Michigan Wolverines last season. Seemed like an impossible task. But with Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo leading the way, Illinois stunned Michigan 76-53.

Overcoming the loss of an All-American isn’t easy, but it’s possible. And Cockburn’s suspension gives Illinois a chance to prove to itself that these hurdles can be cleared.

It did not go unnoticed by Underwood when Illinois was called for two technical fouls in its exhibition finale against Indiana (Pa.). That’s something that needs to be addressed immediately. I expect teams to bait Illinois into situations that can catch a referee’s eye and there are some quick-trigger tempers on this team.

Yes, Da’Monte Williams, I’m looking at you.

Williams is a tough guy, and that’s good. As long as he stays on the right side of the line that can lead to disqualification.

The point is, this very exciting, very talented team should be a thrill to watch. But not without some harrowing moments. Facing adversity from the start can be looked at as an unfair disadvantage or an opportunity that ultimately helps shape this team’s destiny.

Brad Underwood is no doubt talking to them about the latter.

Mark Tupper is the retired Executive Sports Editor of the Herald & Review. He can be reached at marktupper@barbeckbb.com.

