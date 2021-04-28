Watch now: '21 football season for Illinois' Luke Ford is filled with potential, humor

"There are certain things in life that you can't control and life is not fair. If you learn to just have a good outlook on it and not feel like poor me for certain things that have happened," Ford said. "I'm able to laugh about it because it is me and I can get over it. I try to keep a loose and stress free attitude about about it while maintaining that I need to work hard. I need to lock in because this is not where I want to be and I need to get better to reach my goal."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The way Bielema and his staff have changed the culture around the football program has changed the way Ford has worked and he has never felt so motivated.

"The way the coaches talk, they have a clear goal and path for everybody. They think I have the potential to be pretty good. I think I did too, but I haven't done anything," Ford said. "Either way, they have set out a goal and plan for me to work towards so it is a lot easier to create goals for myself. I have been able to lock in and focus on that and be ready for the season.

"I've never been in the facility more. I've put in more overtime here than I ever have before and working harder than I have before. It is because this staff is so great and it makes me want to show up to the building and makes me want to work hard.