Watch now: 21 Ohio State makes statement in holding off No. 14 Illinois

Illinois was able get within 10 early in the second half on an Ayo Dosunmu 3-pointer from the corner and when Giorgi Bezhanishvili came in to give Kofi Cockburn a breather, his presence was quickly felt with a 3-pont play to put the Illini down six, 52-46.

Cockburn was perfect from the field but was only able to get seven shots up, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds. He was frequently fouled before shooting and was just 1-for-5 from the line. Cockburn reacted to a flagrant 1 foul to the face by Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. with 12 minutes remaining where words were exchanged and teammates separated the two.

The Buckeyes enjoyed being in the double-bonus late, as they hit 10 free throws in the final minute of play and were 18-for-23 as team in the game.

"I think the thing that was missing tonight was the defensive intensity. You've got to play your hardest and you have to do whatever it takes to get that stop," Miller said. "I feel like that was the missing piece. I feel like if we can do it in two halfs and be nasty on the boards and nasty on the defensive end, we will be straight."

Dosunmu led the Illini with 22 points, 18 of which came in the second half. Miller finished with 14 points and Jacob Grandison added eight off of the bench.