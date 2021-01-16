Watch now: 21 Ohio State makes statement in holding off No. 14 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN -- The No. 14 Illini men's basketball team were playing catch-up so long against No. 21 Ohio State on Saturday, the possibility of winning only arrived in the final minute.
Adam Miller sank a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to bring the Illini within two points, 83-81, and when Ohio State's Zach Griffith took the inbounds pass, the Illini bench erupted as it looked liked Griffith stepped on the backline.
The referees made no call and Griffith sank his free throws as Ohio State went on to win 87-81.
"(Ohio State) came in and smacked us in the mouth and I'm getting really frustrated with really poor, lack of emotional and non-competitive starts," Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood said. "You can't come out of the locker room and fall behind. We gave up seven 3s at the half and that is totally unexceptable.
"We have to quit riding the emotional roller coaster that is this team right now. It's frustrating and I wish I had the exact answer and we are going to have some very tough meetings. We have to get this figured out."
The loss gives the Illini (9-5, 5-3 Big Ten) its first back-to-back defeats of the season.
"We are excellent and we are one of the best teams in the country when we play. When we don't ... it is time to put a stop to the don'ts," Underwood said.
The Buckeyes were hot from the first moments, taking a quick 10-2 lead and then extending it on a 22-4 run midway through the fist half.
Ohio State (11-3, 5-3 Big Ten) was hitting everthing in the first half, making 11 of their first 18 shots and finished 7-for-11 from 3 in the first. The Buckeye's E.J. Liddell had 13 points (3-for-4 from 3) to lead all first-half scorers and Adam Miller led the Illini with eight. Liddell did his first half damage in just 11 minutes on the court, and finished with a career-high 26 points.
When the Buckeyes did come back to earth and gave up the ball five times over a five minute period late in the first, the Illini could only shrink the Ohio State lead to 15 points at halftime, 43-28.
Would there be another Northwestern-size comeback? The answer was a resounding 'Maybe.'
"We told each other (at halftime) that we had been in this situation before and we had to come out and play hard," Miller said. "As you can see in the second half, when we turn it on we are a great team. We are unstoppable and when we turn it on nobody can keep up with us. We can't have a turn on and turn off button, we always have to keep it on go."
Illinois was able get within 10 early in the second half on an Ayo Dosunmu 3-pointer from the corner and when Giorgi Bezhanishvili came in to give Kofi Cockburn a breather, his presence was quickly felt with a 3-pont play to put the Illini down six, 52-46.
Cockburn was perfect from the field but was only able to get seven shots up, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds. He was frequently fouled before shooting and was just 1-for-5 from the line. Cockburn reacted to a flagrant 1 foul to the face by Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. with 12 minutes remaining where words were exchanged and teammates separated the two.
The Buckeyes enjoyed being in the double-bonus late, as they hit 10 free throws in the final minute of play and were 18-for-23 as team in the game.
"I think the thing that was missing tonight was the defensive intensity. You've got to play your hardest and you have to do whatever it takes to get that stop," Miller said. "I feel like that was the missing piece. I feel like if we can do it in two halfs and be nasty on the boards and nasty on the defensive end, we will be straight."
Dosunmu led the Illini with 22 points, 18 of which came in the second half. Miller finished with 14 points and Jacob Grandison added eight off of the bench.
"I'm really proud of Adam Miller tonight and I'm really proud of Jacob Grandison. I thought those guys did a great job." Underwood said. "We have a lack of competitive spirit and I wish I had answer (to fix that). That's what I am searching for. You can't have guys not show up and not be assignment sound and not be dialed in mentally and right now, we have that."
Illinois has struggled against top-25 competition this season going 1-3. The Dec. 8 win over Duke was the one victory while games against Baylor, Rutgers and now Ohio State ending up in the loss column.
