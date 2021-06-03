Watch now: 3 former Illini stars make College Football Hall of Fame ballot

CHAMPAIGN — Three former Illinois players are on the brink of joining college football's most esteemed fraternity.

The National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that Illini legends Moe Gardner, Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice, who are already members of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame, are among the 78 FBS players on the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Gardner, Hardy and Rice will find out if they made the cut early next year as more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers vote for who they believe should be enshrined.

Those who are chosen for the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class will be inducted Dec. 6, 2022, during the 64th annual NFF Annual Awards Dinner.

According to the NFF, over 5.47 million individuals have played college football since its inception in 1869, and only 1,038 players have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Players must have been named a First-Team All-American and be at least a decade removed from their final college season to even be considered.

Hardy jokingly shared his excitement via Twitter.

"Hitting the campaign trail this fall.... Who's with me!!??" Hardy tweeted, along with looking and laughing emojis and the hashtags, "#JustKidding #Blessed #Honored #GoIllini"

As a senior in 1995, Hardy was a consensus First Team All-American and won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker. That season, Hardy recorded 105 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and three interceptions. The two-time First Team All-Big Ten honoree ranks fifth all-time in program history with 18 sacks and eighth all-time with 38 tackles for loss.

Hardy was picked second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 1996 NFL Draft, while fellow linebacker Rice was selected right behind him with the No. 3 pick by the Arizona Cardinals.

As Hardy and Rice shared the field with the Illini, Rice was a force to be reckoned with as well. The two-time First Team All-American and three-time First Team All-Big Ten honoree holds the conference record with 44.5 sacks in his career. He is tied with former Illinois star Whitney Mercilus for a single-season team record of 16 sacks and holds the program record with 69 tackles for loss.

Hardy went on to win Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who throttled the then Oakland Raiders 48-21 in 2003.

Not to be outdone, Gardner, a defensive tackle, was also a two-time First Team All-American at Illinois in 1989 and 1990. Additionally, Gardner was named the Big Ten Lineman of the Year in 1989 and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 1990. The three-time First Team All-Big Ten honoree led the Illini to a share of the conference title in 1990 and ranks second in program history with 57 tackles for loss.

The Atlanta Falcons chose Gardner with the 87th overall pick in the fourth round of the 1991 NFL Draft.

Seventeen other Illini are already members of the College Football Hall of Fame, headlined by Red Grange and Dick Butkus, who have statues outside of Memorial Stadium and the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center, respectively.

The last Illinois player to be enshrined was Dana Howard in 2018. The former standout linebacker played alongside Hardy and Rice in the 90s, and together they were one of the most dominate linebacker groups in the country.

