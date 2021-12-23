Watch now: 4 takeaways from Illinois' Braggin' Rights win against Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Kofi Cockburn turned and set the Braggin' Rights trophy down.

“Isn’t she beautiful?” the junior forward said.

Cockburn finally got an up-close look after leading Illinois to a 88-63 win over Missouri on Wednesday at the Enterprise Center. It was the first win in the series of his career and the Illini’s first since 2017.

Cockburn had game-highs of 25 points and 14 rebounds, including a rim-rattling one-handed slam where he caught a pass from the top of the key and took two steps before jumping off from just inside the free-throw line and finishing through contact. That slam set the tone of a one-sided performance in a series where that isn’t typically the case.

"He does something every day that you just go, 'OK, I'm glad he's on our team because nobody else can do that,'" Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

Alfonso Plummer had 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting while Trent Frazier added 15 as the third Illini player in double figures. The trio helped Illinois get a nice sendoff to a holiday break before the team plays Florida A&M on Wednesday at the State Farm Center.

“I remember crying on the bus back and just having a horrible plane ride back home just thinking about everything that happened and how I could've changed the game," Cockburn said. "This year, obviously the circumstances are different and I'm way more happy right now. I think I'm gonna have a really good flight back home, I'm gonna enjoy my family, and I'm gonna be ready to come back to these guys and do it again."

Here are some takeaways from Illinois’ Braggin Rights win.

Illini continue scorching run from outside

Illinois’ offense flowed in almost perfect harmony. Cockburn’s fifth-straight double-double was accompanied by another game where the team’s guards ripped the nets down from outside.

Illinois had its sixth-straight game with double-digit makes from beyond the arc with a 12 for 25 night from downtown. Six Illini players hit 3s while the team shot over 40% for the eighth time in the season’s first 12 games and moved to 39.7% from 3 on the season.

The outside shooting put Illinois in front despite a relatively slow start offensively for Cockburn, who didn’t score in the game’s first 6:36. Illinois hit its first four 3s to get out to an early 18-10 lead before Cockburn scored during a game in which Illinois never trailed.

Frazier had 10 points in a 1:59 span between the end of the first and the start of the second that put Illinois up 18 before it coasted the rest of the way.

"I tend to go on those little heaters where I feel like I won't miss a shot," Frazier said.

Frazier’s triples at the end of the first were followed by shoulder shrugs as he faced the Illinois side of the crowd, which erupted with each make.

"Man, has he had some moments in here, or what?" Underwood said. "Trent's really good. I mean Trent's a really good player and he's one of the more underappreciated players in the country."

Frazier, Plummer, and Jacob Grandison each hit three 3s for Illinois and have shown that the team can do more than tread water offensively when Cockburn is off the court.

But when Cockburn is on the court, the shooting makes teams think first before doubling in the post.

"Now I'm more focused on being alert and making my move faster," Cockburn said. "The double is going to always come, but when you have those guys making 3s it makes it harder because guys are hesitant."

Illinois has found its starting five — for now

Because of illness, injury issues and a suspension to start Cockburn’s season, Illinois has had 10 different players start a game this year.

The team’s leader in starts, Coleman Hawkins (10), is the one making way to the bench to finalize a unit that will likely stick in Big Ten play until Andre Curbelo comes back from injury.

Cockburn, Plummer, Frazier, Grandison and Da’Monte Williams started for the second straight game while being the only five players to play 25 minutes or more.

"I have an idea," Underwood said. "Before, we were literally struggling game to game. We didn't have bodies. ... It was more of get by every game than build for the long term and that's frustrating for me. I don't like doing that. And now I feel like we're starting to do that."

Hawkins played 19 minutes off the bench and finished with five points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal and will continue to get minutes the rest of the season. Brandon Podziemski had seven points in eight minutes off the bench while Omar Payne played eight minutes mostly used to spell Cockburn.

Turnover issues linger

There was only one period in the game where Missouri looked competitive, and that was during a stretch of four Illinois turnovers in five minutes where the offense briefly stagnated.

A 15-point lead with 8:02 left in the first quickly shrunk to six with 3:04 remaining in the period while the Tigers were able to turn offense into defense. Illinois also turned the ball over 15 times for the third time in four games and has turned the ball over double-digit times all but once this season.

The “heater” by Frazier stifled the hope provided by the run, and the Illinois offense got back rolling, but the only thing that has consistently stopped the Illini offensively so far this season is themselves.

Plummer shines on both ends

Plummer’s eighth straight game of 19 points or more has continued to prove that his shooting and scoring will translate to this Illinois team, but the transfer guard made an impact on both ends.

He took multiple charges and hounded opposing guards on a night where most Missouri players weren’t able to attack the basket or get downhill. The Tigers shot 36.5% from the field and had only six assists, with most of their shots being contested or forced off the dribble.

