Watch now: Anything but 'average': Illinois' Isaiah Williams has high expectations for position change

CHAMPAIGN — First-year Illinois football coach Bret Bielema could tell something was wrong.

Isaiah Williams, usually vibrant and enthusiastic, was anything but that during one of the Illini's spring practices.

“There was one day in the spring where he wasn’t being him," Bielema said in May, according to 247Sports. "I saw a guy who was never being happy."

So, what was weighing Williams down? His role on the team and the choice to ultimately change it.

Through his first two seasons at Illinois, Williams was a quarterback. When he was in the game, he touched the ball on every play and made every decision.

Those days are now in the rearview mirror. The talented redshirt freshman, who stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 180 pounds, switched over to being a full-time wide receiver this spring. It's a choice he didn't envision when he initially began his college career in Champaign, but it's one he is embracing.

"It's tough, but I'm like,' We're going forward.' It was hard for me, but it's something that's good for me at the same time," Williams said Thursday during an in-person media session at Memorial Stadium. "I love what I'm doing now, so that same passion I had at quarterback, I'm going to take that passion into the receiver room. That same leadership I had a quarterback, I'm taking it to the receiver room. So everything that I did at the quarterback position, I'm going to do even more at the receiver position."

Williams said the day Bielema referred to in May when "he wasn't being him" was during what Williams noted as a "rough practice." Afterward, he and Bielema sat down one-on-one, and the two of them have both said it was a mutual agreement for Williams to change positions.

Transferring was never an option.

"None at all," Williams said. "I'm here, and I want to make the best of my decisions here, so I didn't think of it at all. I was just like, 'Maybe it's time for me to try something new and see where this takes me.'"

'500 passes a day'

Since then, Williams has worked tirelessly to shift his body and his mindset. He joked about there being a lot more running during practice as a receiver and added that the Illinois coaching staff has tasked him with gaining more muscle to presumably hold up against bigger hits now that he's no longer protected by the offensive line.

When Williams talks about the transition, there's a quiet confidence he displays that falls just short of arrogance.

"I got a God-given gift, my feet," Williams said. "I talked with Coach (Bielema) and we kind of came up with a decision to try (receiver) out. I tried it out, and then I loved it, and so from there I was like, 'This is something that I need to do for my future and also to help the team.'"

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Williams believes in his talent and the dedication he's paired with it, as evidenced by the thousands of passes he caught while training in Arizona last month.

"The biggest thing is deception with (defensive backs), making them think I'm doing one thing and then doing another," Williams said. "Catching the ball, catching 500 passes a day. I've been doing that every day. And then just route running, (getting) in and out of breaks as fast as I can. Those are the three biggest things."

Williams added that he's leaned on the expertise of fellow receivers Dalevon Campbell, Brian Hightower, Donny Navarro III, Carlos Sandy and Khamari Thompson, all of whom have more experience hauling in catches. Williams mentioned bugging Navarro the most and watching film alongside Thompson.

"Every day I'm picking Donny's brain," Williams said. "Every day I'm like, 'Hey bro, how do you do this? Hey bro, why did you do this on this route?'"

Joining Williams throughout his transition to receiver is fellow redshirt freshman Marquez Beason, who moved over from defensive back this spring. Williams has been asking Beason, "his brother" and locker neighbor, for advice as well since he has knowledge of the receiver position from a defensive perspective.

'Everything translates'

No relationship, however, is more important than the one Williams has with presumed starting quarterback Brandon Peters. As a former quarterback, Williams said he understands firsthand the difficulties of Peters' job, and he plans on easing some of that burden by emerging as a top target.

"Everything translates (between quarterback and receiver) well. One thing is the film room. That's a big thing. I spent hours in the film room as a quarterback, and I know what I'm looking for as a quarterback," Williams said. "So I know what Brandon Peters is looking for, I know what he wants from his receivers. So it's easy for me to go into that (receiver) room and execute what he wants me to do."

In 10 career games at quarterback, Williams has completed 29 of 73 passes for 431 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also totaled 72 carries for 409 yards and one touchdown, highlighted by an Illinois quarterback single-game rushing record of 192 yards in a 23-20 win at Rutgers last season.

As a receiver, Williams' play-making ability is relatively unknown. He's only recorded three catches for nine yards, but he's confident that when the ball comes his way, he'll deliver.

After all, Williams was a highly-touted recruit with scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, among dozens of others, and many of them wanted him to be a receiver or defensive back.

Illinois was one of the few Power Five programs that gave Williams the chance to play quarterback, and although that plan has changed, his standards haven't.

"I want to be the leader of this team, I want to start, I want to make All-Big Ten, you name it," Williams said. "I'm not switching just to be average."

Plus, Williams, who still has four more years of eligibility, will remain prepared just in case Beielma wants to get creative.

"Whenever Coach B calls the (trick) plays and wants me to show my arm again, I'm always ready," Williams said.

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0