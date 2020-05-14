Watch now: Arcola's Taylor Edwards named Big Ten Female Medal of Honor recipient; gymnast Michael Paradise named male winner

"I feel like I have just been well-equipped by the people that have gone before me to be able to stand in this place now and receive the medal of honor. "

Edwards, the daughter of Jeff and Lisa Edwards of Arcola, said she found out Monday.

"(Women's basketball) Coach (Nancy) Fahey called me and congratulated me on winning the spirit award," said Edwards. "We were just having a normal conversation and she said, 'You know the Big Ten Medal of Honor, right? And I said, 'Yes,' and she said, 'Uh huh.'

"I didn’t know exactly what she meant by that, but the wheels started turning and she goes, 'It is all yours.' I was pretty overcome with emotion. Just because it is a prestigious award and to have my name etched next to people that have won it in the past is just a significant honor and I am really proud to represent Illinois and hold that award."

Edwards is the sixth women's basketball player and third softball player to take home the Big Ten Medal of Honor. The most recent women's basketball honoree was Ashley Berggren in 1998, while softball had recent back-to-back recipients with Allie Bauch in 2016 and Nicole Evans in 2017.