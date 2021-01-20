 Skip to main content
Watch now: Ayo Dosunmu's scoring woes are no cause for panic for Illinois
Watch now: Ayo Dosunmu's scoring woes are no cause for panic for Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu 4 012021.JPG

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) hits a three during the second half against Penn State on Tuesday at the State Farm Arena. More photos at www.herald-review.com

CHAMPAIGN — A quick look at Ayo Dosunmu's scoring stat line is cause for concern.

Since the calendar flip to 2021, the Illinois guard has had a more challenging time putting points on the board than the Illini's first 10 games. Twelve points against Purdue, 15 against Northwestern and 13 Tuesday against Penn State. 

And when he breaks through (23 points against Maryland and 22 against Ohio State) it is on lackluster shooting (9-for-23 and 6-for-16, respectively).

But none of that is cause for concern for Illinois head coach Brad Underwood. To him, it is just part of being a unique talent in college basketball. Dosunmu is still the only player averaging more than 20 points, six rebounds and four assists this season.

"(My message to Ayo) is keep being the best scorer in the country," Underwood said. "He's at the top of everybody's scouting reports and (Big Ten teams) do a great job of taking great players away.

"Do you want (Ayo) to shoot it over double teams? He is playing really good, smart basketball. Ayo is picking his poison."

Dosunmu finds other ways to contribute when the points aren't coming easily. Against Purdue, it was five rebounds and three assists, and at Northwestern, it was five rebounds and six assists.

"Tonight was a game that (Penn State) trapped Ayo," Underwood said. "Great, so he had five assists and probably had another four or five hockey assists. That is what great players do, and that becomes really contagious."

Adam Miller 1 012021.JPG

Illinois guard Adam Miller (44) passes the ball against Penn State during the first half on Tuesday at the State Farm Arena. More photos at www.herald-review.com

Finding an opponent before Iowa

With Saturday's Michigan State game postponed, the Illini don't have another game scheduled until Friday, Jan. 29 against Iowa at home.

That long break has Illinois looking for an opponent to fill out the schedule, albeit probably not one from the Big Ten. 

"It is day-by-day right now and I am not expecting any real movement from the league in terms of sliding another game in conference wise," Underwood said. "Every time you make a (schedule) move, it affects two other teams right on down the line. Next thing you know it has a snowball effect."

The non-conference team would have to meet Illinois' COVID procedures. 

"We are aggressively trying to find a non-conference opponent that will meet some of our testing protocols to slide in there, but you were looking at a time slot where there are a lot of teams playing. We will see how that pans out," Underwood said. "I would like to find a game, if we could. It's unique in that it's the middle of January and we don't know who our next opponent will be, in terms of before the Iowa game."

Kofi Cockburn dunk 1 012021.JPG

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) dunks against Penn State during the first half on Tuesday at the State Farm Arena. More photos at www.herald-review.com

Kofi's confidence

What a different 300 made free throws makes. 

Kofi Cockburn moved from a shaky night at the free throw line against Ohio State (1-for-5) to confidence from the charity stripe against Penn State (9-for-13).

Overall, Cockburn is 55-for-98 (56.1%) from the line on the season, but it's not from lack of practice. He and Underwood spent a big chunk of a recent practice working on his technique. 

"I spent 40 minutes with Kofi and (for him ) it's about seeing the ball go in," Underwood said. "He was standing up there and he would make 13 in a row and then miss one. He would move his foot, reset, then make 14 in a row and then miss one. All of a sudden, when you start adding it up, he's 87 out of 100 with a lot of streaks there.

"Kofi has got a great touch and really big hands so sometimes it gets a little more challenging for him. When he is making free throws, he's a heck of a weapon."

Cockburn said the mental side of the free throw shot is just as critical as the mechanics. 

"Starting off the season and missing, it got to me. I started pausing my shot and doing all different stuff with my shot," Cockburn said. "Coach said I'm really good when I'm making free throws because guys have to foul me to stop me. It is putting extra time in the gym with 300 makes a day. It is making sure I step up to the line with confidence and knock the shot down the way I could. It is just confidence." 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

