Watch now: Ayo Dosunmu's scoring woes are no cause for panic for Illinois

The non-conference team would have to meet Illinois' COVID procedures.

"We are aggressively trying to find a non-conference opponent that will meet some of our testing protocols to slide in there, but you were looking at a time slot where there are a lot of teams playing. We will see how that pans out," Underwood said. "I would like to find a game, if we could. It's unique in that it's the middle of January and we don't know who our next opponent will be, in terms of before the Iowa game."

Kofi's confidence

What a different 300 made free throws makes.

Kofi Cockburn moved from a shaky night at the free throw line against Ohio State (1-for-5) to confidence from the charity stripe against Penn State (9-for-13).

Overall, Cockburn is 55-for-98 (56.1%) from the line on the season, but it's not from lack of practice. He and Underwood spent a big chunk of a recent practice working on his technique.

"I spent 40 minutes with Kofi and (for him ) it's about seeing the ball go in," Underwood said. "He was standing up there and he would make 13 in a row and then miss one. He would move his foot, reset, then make 14 in a row and then miss one. All of a sudden, when you start adding it up, he's 87 out of 100 with a lot of streaks there.