Watch now: Brad Underwood gets extension through 2028

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois announced a six-year extension for men's basketball coach Brad Underwood on Wednesday.

The proposed extension is through 2027-28 and includes a $300,000 raise and $200,000 annual retention bonus. It also includes an increased buyout that was undisclosed in the initial release. The extension is pending approval at the May 19 board of trustees meeting.

"We came to the University of Illinois with the vision of restoring an elite program, and the success over these last three years has only strengthened our belief in what can ultimately be achieved here," Underwood said in a release. "With the alignment we have from the top-down, from University administration and Josh's (athletic director Josh Whitman) outstanding leadership, to the investment by our loyal donors in providing a world-class renovated Ubben practice facility, and to our passionate fans who sell out State Farm Center every night, everything is in place for us to compete for championships."

Underwood took Illinois to its second straight NCAA Tournament this season and a 23-10 season that included the program's first Big Ten regular season championship share since 2005.

In five years with the Illini, Underwood is 94-66. He's 68-27 over the past three seasons.

"Brad Underwood has led a remarkable resurgence of our men's basketball program," Whitman said in a release. "Under his strong leadership, we have won Big Ten championships, posted one of the best three-year runs in the history of Fighting Illini men's basketball and the Big Ten Conference, and reestablished ourselves on the national stage.

"Our work is far from finished, and Brad and I are hungry to continue on our upward trajectory next year and in the years beyond, but the foundation has been laid for sustained success long into the future. I am grateful to Brad, Susan, and the entire Underwood family for their commitment to the University of Illinois, and I couldn't be more excited about continuing our journey together."

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0