Watch now: Check out all of Illinois' NCAA Tournament appearances and vote for your favorite

Illinois is in the NCAA Tournament field for the 32nd time this season, and enters with an all-time record of 41-32 in tournament play.
There have been plenty of highs — Final Four appearances in 1949, 1951, 1952, 1989 and 2005, including 2005's second-place finish.
But there was also last year's second-round upset loss and the legendary 1987 loss to Austin Peay after which analyst Dick Vitale was forced to pay up on a boast that he would stand on his head if the No. 14-seeded Governors beat the third-seeded Illini.
Still, making it to the Big Dance is always better than sitting at home. Here are photos from the Illini's previous NCAA Tournament appearances through the years. Scroll to the bottom to vote for your favorite Illini NCAA Tournament team.
2021 Illini
Illinois' Jacob Grandison (3), Andre Curbelo (5) and Ayo Dosunmu (11) console each other following the team's 71-58 upset loss to Loyola Chicago in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2021. The appearance ended an eight-year tournament drought — the longest since the 1970s.
Jack Dempsey, Courtesy of NCAA
2013: Second round
Illinois' D.J. Richardson (1) drives toward the basket as Colorado's Sabatino Chen (23) defends during the second half of a second-round game of the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2013, in Austin, Texas. Illinois beat Colorado 57-49, beginning the John Groce era with an NCAA Tournament win, but came up short to Miami in the second round and Groce never made it back to the tournament with the Illini.
David J. Phillip, Associated Press
2011: Second round
Kansas' Markieff Morris and Illinois' Bill Cole go for a rebound during the first half of a Southwest Regional NCAA tournament game on Sunday, March 20, 2011, in Tulsa, Okla. In Bruce Weber's final NCAA Tournament appearance with the Illini, the team opened with a win against UNLV but lost 73-59 in the second round to former Illini coach Bill Self and top-ranked Kansas.
Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
2009: First round
Western Kentucky forward Sergio Kerusch, left, scores against Illinois forward Dominique Keller during the second half of their game in the first round of the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Portland, Ore., Thursday, March 19, 2009. Fifth-seeded Illinois was upset by 12th-seeded WKU 76-72.
Don Ryan, Associated Press
2007: First round
Virginia Tech players celebrate as Illinois forwards Warren Carter (41) and Brian Randle (42) walk off the court Friday, March 16, 2007, after Virginia Tech beat Illinois 54-52 in the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament in Columbus, Ohio. It was the Illini's first loss in the opening round since 1995.
Terry Gilliam, Associated Press
2006: Second round
Illinois' Marcus Arnold, left, Shaun Pruitt, center, and Chester Frazier, right, look on as time runs down at the end of Illinois' 67-64 loss to Washington in the second round of the NCAA basketball tournament Saturday, March 18, 2006, in San Diego. A season after the Final Four run, the second-round loss was a disappointing end.
DENIS POROY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
2005: Championship game
Illinois' Luther Head reacts to making a basket in the closing minutes of overtime against Arizona during the Illini's 90-89 win in the Chicago Regional championship game of the NCAA tournament Saturday, March 26, 2005, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. The Illini lost to North Carolina in the NCAA title game, but the win that put them in the Final Four is arguably the greatest in program history.
JEFF ROBERSON, Associated Press
2004: Sweet 16
Deron Williams celebrates the Illini's 92-68 win against Cincinnati in the second round of the 2004 NCAA Tournament. Though the Illini would go on to lose to Duke in the Sweet 16, it was a sign of good things to come for Illinois.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
2003: Second round
Illinois' Brian Cook, left, congratulates Notre Dame's Chris Thomas after Notre Dame beat Illinois 68-60 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Dee Brown, Deron Williams and James Augustine all freshmen on that team.
2002: Sweet 16
Illinois' Cory Bradford looks for room to work against Kansas' Kirk Hinrich during the 2002 NCAA Tournament. Fourth-seeded Illinois lost to top-seeded Kansas 73-69.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001: Elite Eight
Charlotte's Diego Guevara, right, guards Illinois' Frank Williams (30) during the second round of the NCAA tournament in Dayton, Ohio Sunday, March 18, 2001. Illinois won 79-61 to advance to the Midwest Regional in San Antonio, then won again in the next game against Kansas to advance to the Elite 8 before falling to Arizona.
AL BEHRMAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
2000: Second round
Illinois' Victor Chukwudebe, left, puts a towel over the head of despondent teammate Sergio McLean during the Illini's 93-76 loss to Florida in 2000's second round.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1998: Second round
Maryland's Laron Profit and Illinois' Kevin Turner scrable for a rebound during Maryland's 67-61 win in the second round of the 1998 NCAA Tournament. Illinois had defeated South Alabama in the first round.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1997: Second round
Illinois' Victor Chukwudebe, Brian Johnson and Chris Gandy are dejected after one of the Illini's more frustrating NCAA Tournament losses — a 75-63 defeat by 14th-seeded Tennessee-Chattanooga. It's one of two times Illinois has been defeated by a No. 14 seed — the other being Austin Peay in 1987.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1995: First round
Tulsa's Matt Pointdexter, left, battles with Illinois' Shelly Clark for the ball during Illinois' 68-62 loss to Tulsa in the NCAA Tournament first round. It was the second straight year the Illini had lost in the first round.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1994: First round
Illinois' T.J. Wheeler knocks back Georgetown's George Butler, who torched the Illini for 27 points in an 84-77 Hoyas win.
1993: Second round
Long Beach State's Jeff Rogers (4) and Illinois Robert Bennett (30) battle for loose ball during their NCAA Tournament game, Thursday, March 10, 1993, Salt Lake City, Utah. Illinois won 75-72 to advance to the second round, then lost 68-65 to Vanderbilt.
Jack Smith, Associated Press
1990: First round
Illinois' Andy Kaufmann races Dayton's Alex Roberton for the ball during the Illini's 88-86 first-round loss in 1989. After the success of the 1989 team and some great runs in the 1980s, this loss started a slight program downturn. The Illini didn't make the tournament again until 1993 and went 3-6 in the NCAA Tournament during the 1990s in six appearances.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1989: Final Four
Illinois head coach Lou Henson walks from the court hand-in-hand with players Nick Anderson, left, and Kenny Battle following the Illini's 83-69 victory over Louisville in the NCAA tournament, March 25, 1989, in the Metrodome in Minneapolis. Though the Illini lost to Michigan in the semifinals, the Final Four run was a fitting finish for a decade that saw them make the tournament eight times and go 11-8 with three Sweet 16s and two Elite Eights.
DOUG MILLS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
1988: Second round
Villanova's Kenny Wilson knocks the ball out of the hands of Illinois' Jens Kujawa in the 1988 NCAA Tournament second round. After the Illini beat UTSA 81-72 in the first round, the sixth-seeded Wildcats knocked off the third-seeded Illini 66-63.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1987: First round
Illinois' Stephen Bardo guards Austin Peay's Mike Hicks during the Governor's 68-67 upset win over the Illini — arguably Illinois' most famous NCAA Tournament loss thanks to ESPN analyst Dick Vitale's assertion that he'd stand on his head if No. 14 seed Austin Peay upset No. 3 seed Illinois.
1986: Second round
Illinois' Ken Norman fights Alabama's Jim Farmer for the ball during a heartbreaking 58-56 loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 1986.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1985: Sweet 16
Anthony Welch of Illinois, right, looks up as he loses control of the ball under defensive pressure from Scott Petway of Georgia Tech, left, in the first half of NCAA basketball tournament play at the Civic Center in Providence, R.I., on Thursday, March 21, 1985. After third-seeded Illinois had defeated Northeastern and Georgia to advance to the Sweet 16, it lost to the second-seeded Yellow Jackets 61-53.
Peter Southwick, Associated Press
1984: Elite Eight
Illinois' Scott Meents, right, with University of Maryland's Mark Fothergill covering, chases a loose rebound during first half action in the NCAA Mideast Regional in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, March 22, 1984. The second-seeded Illini won the game 72-70 to advance to the Elite Eight, where they lost to No. 1 seed Kentucky 54-51 to narrowly miss a Final Four appearance. With the loss, Illinois fell to 0-4 all-time in the NCAA Tournament vs. Kentucky.
Al Behrman, Associated Press
1983: First round
Utah's Chris Winans rebounds over Illinois' Bryan Leonard during the Utes' 52-49 upset win. Utah was the No. 10 seed and Illinois No. 7.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1981: Sweet 16
Illinois' Craig Tucker drives to the basket against Kansas State in a 57-52 loss in the 1981 NCAA Tournament. The fourth-seeded Illini had defeated fifth-seeded Wyoming in the second round, but were upset by eight-seeded Kansas State in the Sweet 16. The tournament appearance was the program's first in 18 years — the longest drought in program history.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1963: Elite Eight
Bill Small of Illinois, right, appears to have been hit in the nose by Loyola Chicago's Leslie Hunter. Loyola won 79-64 after Illinois had defeated Bowling Green in the Sweet 16.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1952: Third place
Santa Clara's Bob Peters and Illinois' Rod Fletcher go up for a rebound during the 1952 NCAA Tournament. Illinois beat Santa Clara 67-64 to claim third place back when a third-place game was played at the NCAA Tournament. Illinois had advanced to the Final Four with a win against Duquesne, but lost to St. John's 61-59 in the semifinals — Illinois' second straight two-point loss in the semifinals.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1951: Third place
Illinois Don Sunderlage scores against Kentucky in the 1951 Final Four semifinals. Illinois lost to Kentucky 76-74 but bounced back to beat Oklahoma A&M 61-46 in the third-place game.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1949: Third place
Illinois' Dike Eddleman goes for a steal against Kentucky's Ralph Beard during the 1949 Final Four. Illinois lost 76-47 to the Wildcats but beat Oregon State 57-53 in the third-place game, beginning a run of three third-place finishes in four years for the Illini.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1942: Fourth place
In its first time playing in the NCAA Tournament, Illinois lost to Kentucky 46-44, then fell to Penn State 41-34 in the third-place game.
