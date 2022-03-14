 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Check out all of Illinois' NCAA Tournament appearances and vote for your favorite

Illinois is in the NCAA Tournament field for the 32nd time this season, and enters with an all-time record of 41-32 in tournament play.

There have been plenty of highs — Final Four appearances in 1949, 1951, 1952, 1989 and 2005, including 2005's second-place finish.

But there was also last year's second-round upset loss and the legendary 1987 loss to Austin Peay after which analyst Dick Vitale was forced to pay up on a boast that he would stand on his head if the No. 14-seeded Governors beat the third-seeded Illini.

Still, making it to the Big Dance is always better than sitting at home. Here are photos from the Illini's previous NCAA Tournament appearances through the years. Scroll to the bottom to vote for your favorite Illini NCAA Tournament team.

