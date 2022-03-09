 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch now: Check out photos of Illinois' NCAA Tournament appearances through the years

  • 0

Illinois is in the NCAA Tournament field for the 32nd time this season, and enters with an all-time record of 41-32 in tournament play.

There have been plenty of highs — Final Four appearances in 1949, 1951, 1952, 1989 and 2005, including 2005's second-place finish.

But there was also last year's second-round upset loss and the legendary 1987 loss to Austin Peay after which analyst Dick Vitale was forced to pay up on a boast that he would stand on his head if the No. 14-seeded Governors beat the third-seeded Illini.

Still, making it to the Big Dance is always better than sitting at home. Here are photos from the Illini's previous NCAA Tournament appearances through the years.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News