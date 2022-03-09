Watch now: Check out photos of Illinois' NCAA Tournament appearances through the years

Illinois is in the NCAA Tournament field for the 32nd time this season, and enters with an all-time record of 41-32 in tournament play.

There have been plenty of highs — Final Four appearances in 1949, 1951, 1952, 1989 and 2005, including 2005's second-place finish.

But there was also last year's second-round upset loss and the legendary 1987 loss to Austin Peay after which analyst Dick Vitale was forced to pay up on a boast that he would stand on his head if the No. 14-seeded Governors beat the third-seeded Illini.

Still, making it to the Big Dance is always better than sitting at home. Here are photos from the Illini's previous NCAA Tournament appearances through the years.

