Watch now: Despite rough 0-3 start, the Illinois football team isn't panicking

CHAMPAIGN — Three weeks ago has a funny way of feeling like forever ago.
Way back then, in the months and days leading up to the Oct. 23 pandemic-delayed season opener for the Illinois football team against Wisconsin, optimism was high and hope was flowing.
There was a level of confidence coming out of Champaign about this season's Illini. It all seemed so justified: Senior-led team, returning quarterback, game experience, an influx of transfers. Head coach Lovie Smith and the players sold the optimism, which was easy to buy.
Three weeks later and that wind seems to be taken out of the sails for the fanbase, capped off by Saturday's 41-14 clobbering at the hands of Minnesota to drop Illinois to 0-3.
The Illini are seven-point underdogs for their 11 a.m. game at Rutgers on Saturday. For context, this is the first time since 2014 that Rutgers has been favored in a Big Ten game and the second time ever, according to OntheBanks.com. The Scarlett Knights (1-2) haven't been favored in any single game since opening the 2019 season opener against Massachusetts.
Illinois' defense, particularly against the pass, has played poorly — ranking last in the Big Ten in scoring defense (39.0), second-worst in total defense (475.7 yards per game), 12th in rushing defense (197.3 YPG) and 11th in passing defense (278.3 YPG). Those results come with head coach Lovie Smith, who is also the team's defensive coordinator, in his fifth season with a roster he recruited and developed.
The offense has also struggled in the first three games and the Illini have trailed by at least 21 points in all three games; twice at halftime (Wisconsin and Minnesota) and once in the third quarter (Purdue).
The thing with Smith, though, is he isn't panicking. Agree or disagree with his methods, that's not who Smith is as a coach. He admits the team hasn't played as well as he hoped or expected, but don't plan on seeing him sounding the alarms three games into a nine-game season.
“We react to anything bad that we feel like we need to change," Smith said on Monday. "We immediately react to it, try to get a plan for that and that’s what we’re doing right now. We’ve evaluated the video. Things I feel like we need to adjust, change, we’re going to do that. There’s no panic. We’re disappointed in three games we’ve played and we need to play better this fourth game of the football season. There’s a lot of football left to go."
Support Local Journalism
Illinois has been without starting quarterback Brandon Peters (COVID-19 positive) and backups Isaiah Williams (contact tracing) and Matt Robinson (injury). Starting center Doug Kramer Jr. is out due to contact tracing. Defensive end Keith Randolph Jr. is out due to contact tracing. Illinois was missing two of its top three corners — Nate Hobbs (shoulder) and Marquez Beason (wore a walking boot) — against Minnesota, causing a massive re-shuffling of the secondary.
The players who were out because of contact tracing are eligible to return this week. Peters can return next week against Nebraska, per Big Ten protocols and will travel with the team to Rutgers to be on the sideline, according to a team spokesperson. Smith doesn't update on injuries provided they aren't season-ending, so the status of Hobbs and Beason remain unclear.
“Nobody wants to hear about who we don’t have or anything like that," Smith said. "We expect to play better and we need to play better. I expect our record to say that we’re going to play better when we have our best guys on the football field. This is kind of the reality of what’s happened with us. I think when we get our guys together, you’re going to see a different ball club there. In the past? Three disappointing losses. We expect them to play a lot better this week. It’s as simple as that."
Said senior offensive lineman Alex Palczewski: “It doesn’t matter who’s playing. It’s the next man up. That’s one of the things we try to focus on every single practice is you never know when the guy in front of you is going to go down. It’s practicing every week like you’re going to be playing."
Illinois started 2-4 last season including a miserable home loss to Eastern Michigan by way of a game-winning field goal and blew a 14-point lead to Nebraska the following week. The ability to turn it around certainly exists, but time is running short in a shortened season.
The defense, which hasn't been nearly as impacted by COVID or contact tracing protocols, missed gaps and tackles against Minnesota on Saturday. The offense, with fourth-string quarterback Coran Taylor, couldn't get much moving. Smith indicated changes would be coming this week and the team will get those players out for contact tracing back on Wednesday. Smith has altered this week's schedule accordingly.
“We haven’t played to the full ability that we can," Palczewski said. "We’re a much better team than we’re showing on the field. We know we have to keep practicing and working hard. We know we are that team that came back down 28-3, that beat Wisconsin last year. We have to keep on working hard and play the way that we are supposed to play."
Perhaps more concerning than the blown coverages or inept-at-times offense were the penalties against the Golden Gophers. Twelve of them for 120 yards. Illinois committed a variety: Targeting, holding, illegal man downfield, pass interference, false start, delay of game. They stalled drives in some instances and gave Minnesota free yards in others.
“We haven’t played to the full ability that we can," Palczewski said. "We’re a much better team than we’re showing on the field. We know we have to keep practicing and working hard. We know we are that team that came back down 28-3, that beat Wisconsin last year. We have to keep on working hard and play the way that we are supposed to play."
Looking up
Good Block
Taking a Dive
On the loose
University of Illinois Football
Coming at ya
To run
Joyous
Lester
Sack attack
Waiting
A coming through
Sideline maneuver
Mowing them down
That's my buddy
1992
Traffic
Busting through
Final Exit
Scrum
On the run
Sack attack
Pileup
Take that
1991
Lean on me
Way to go
1991
The peoples' choice
It's good
Touchdown Hero
That's Six
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!