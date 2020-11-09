Watch now: Despite rough 0-3 start, the Illinois football team isn't panicking

Illinois' defense, particularly against the pass, has played poorly — ranking last in the Big Ten in scoring defense (39.0), second-worst in total defense (475.7 yards per game), 12th in rushing defense (197.3 YPG) and 11th in passing defense (278.3 YPG). Those results come with head coach Lovie Smith, who is also the team's defensive coordinator, in his fifth season with a roster he recruited and developed.

The offense has also struggled in the first three games and the Illini have trailed by at least 21 points in all three games; twice at halftime (Wisconsin and Minnesota) and once in the third quarter (Purdue).

The thing with Smith, though, is he isn't panicking. Agree or disagree with his methods, that's not who Smith is as a coach. He admits the team hasn't played as well as he hoped or expected, but don't plan on seeing him sounding the alarms three games into a nine-game season.

“We react to anything bad that we feel like we need to change," Smith said on Monday. "We immediately react to it, try to get a plan for that and that’s what we’re doing right now. We’ve evaluated the video. Things I feel like we need to adjust, change, we’re going to do that. There’s no panic. We’re disappointed in three games we’ve played and we need to play better this fourth game of the football season. There’s a lot of football left to go."

