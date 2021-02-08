Watch now: How Ayo Dosunmu's historic performance against Wisconsin stacks up in Illinois program history

As Dosunmu was giving a post-game interview on Saturday, teammate Kofi Cockburn came out of the locker room to find his friend and honor his performance.

"I congratulated him and he's a hard worker. I needed to come out there and give him his respect," Cockburn said. "It is hard to get a triple-double in college basketball. When I saw that he was getting close to doing it, I got so excited for him in the game. It's an incredible achievement and I had to applaud him for it."

Dosunmu and Cockburn have developed a close friendship and the experience of going through the pandemic while being teammates has made the bond even tighter.

"COVID has definitely given us a chance to bond together and we've gotten really, really close over the past year-and-a-half. It's about spending time with each other and finding out stuff about each other. I know all of Ayo’s family and I know who he is as a person. That creates a really interesting bond that we have on the court because we trust each other off the court."