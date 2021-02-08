Watch now: How Ayo Dosunmu's historic performance against Wisconsin stacks up in Illinois program history

CHAMPAIGN — No matter when Ayo Dosunmu's junior season comes to a conclusion, or if a senior season is even a possibility, his performance against No. 19 Wisconsin will live on as one of the best in program history.
His 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists game was just the third triple-double in Illini program history and among the three games, Dosunmu's game stands out.
Mark Smith notched the first Illini triple-double Feb. 1, 1979 against Minnesota with an 18 point, 13 rebound and 10 assist stat line. Nearly 22 years later, Sergio McClain crossed the triple-double barrier with a 10 point, 11 rebound, 11 assist games against Michigan on Jan. 13, 2001.
Dosunmu was the first to complete the feat against a ranked team and completing the triple-double with more than 20 points puts him in even rarer company. He is just the third player with a 20-plus point triple-double against a ranked team in the past three years in all of Division I. He's also the first player do it against a Big Ten ranked opponent since 1999.
As Dosunmu was giving a post-game interview on Saturday, teammate Kofi Cockburn came out of the locker room to find his friend and honor his performance.
"I congratulated him and he's a hard worker. I needed to come out there and give him his respect," Cockburn said. "It is hard to get a triple-double in college basketball. When I saw that he was getting close to doing it, I got so excited for him in the game. It's an incredible achievement and I had to applaud him for it."
Dosunmu and Cockburn have developed a close friendship and the experience of going through the pandemic while being teammates has made the bond even tighter.
"COVID has definitely given us a chance to bond together and we've gotten really, really close over the past year-and-a-half. It's about spending time with each other and finding out stuff about each other. I know all of Ayo’s family and I know who he is as a person. That creates a really interesting bond that we have on the court because we trust each other off the court."
It looked like Cockburn was going to have the historic game in the first half on Saturday, as he recorded a double-double (12 points and 10 boards) in the first half. Cockburn finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds as the Illini had the largest rebound advantage (46-19 for +27) in a Big Ten game since the 2010-11 season.
"Kofi is the best big in the country. If you're watching the game, you know of course he is the best big in the country," Dosunmu said. "I see Kofi elevate his game every single day. Kofi is a student of the game. We were watching film of the Wisconsin game from last year and he had a chance to shoot a left-hand hook and he missed it very badly. If you see him now -- left-hand, right-hand, drop-step dunk -- it is crazy the amount of work he put in. I definitely applaud him for that."
As Cockburn was slamming home balls left and right on Saturday, Dosunmu had his eyes on No. 23.
"When I got the rebound and pushed the break, I was looking for him," Dosunmu said. "If someone stops Kofi, it is himself. The only way that someone can stop him is if he's missing shots himself. Physically, no one can stop him. He is too big and too powerful.
"(Kofi) has so much in his arsenal and when I see him on a break, I would be a selfish player to not look and throw the ball."
Cockburn's focus on dunking against Wisconsin is a change in attitude since the Indiana game that saw Hoosier forward Trayce Jackson-Davis dunk over the top of him.
Trayce Jackson-Davis with no regard for Kofi Cockburn here. Wow. pic.twitter.com/v2v5h0Zfr0— Brandon Simberg (@BrandonSimberg) February 3, 2021
"Trayce dunked on me and everybody is going to feel me man," Cockburn said. "That’s it. He dunked on me and everyone is going to feel me. That’s all I have to say about that."
Non-conference games unlikely
The postponement of Thursday's game against Michigan gives the Illini 10 days before their next scheduled game against Northwestern on Feb. 16 at the State Farm Center.
That's similar to the break caused by the postponement of the Jan. 23 Michigan State game and Illinois actively tried to fill that gap with a non-conference game. That won't happen this time around.
"I’m pretty much to the point now that I won’t do a non-league game. We are too close to the end to risk anybody else’s testing protocols other than our own," Underwood said. "More than likely -- and I should never say never -- but more than likely, I would not risk it. Most people don’t want to play, to be honest, at this time of year. I can’t risk our student-athletes and coaches getting it right now, if it would come from a non-league opponent."
While it may not be a non-conference opponent, Underwood feels like an additional game scheduled before Northwestern is likely.
"I’m not worried about an extended layoff between games because I don’t think we will have one," he said. "There’s a lot going on in the league office and there are a lot of decisions to be made. ’ve got to think we are going to have a game here sooner than later."
