Watch now: Illinois' Andre Curbelo faces his high school teammate Zed Key when the Illini face Ohio State

CHAMPAIGN — The bond between high school teammates can last through the years, long after the final buzzer sounds.
It hasn't been quite that long for Illinois men's basketball freshman Andre Curbelo, but the emotions will be just as strong when he reunites on Saturday with his Long Island Lutheran High School teammate Zed Key, a freshman forward at Ohio State.
"There will be a lot of emotions to see him again. I haven't seen him ever since we graduated and I left to come here," Curbelo said. "Hopefully we can chat a little bit, even if it is just for a few minutes. I am really proud of him. He's like a brother to me and I have a lot of love for him."
Gearing up for another Big Ten battle this weekend. #Illini | #EveryDayGuys. . pic.twitter.com/LlGFTsiADR— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 14, 2021
While Curbelo is a quick 6-1 guard and 175 pounds, Key is a giant in comparison at 6-8 and 245 pounds. Key has been getting solid minutes off the bench and scored a season high 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting against Nebraska on Dec. 30.
Curbelo and Key were members of the 2019 Class 2A New York state championship team but the love that the players have for each other will end abruptly at tip off.
"Once we step on the court and ref throws that ball up, he will be an enemy to me," Curbelo said. "I have a lot of love for him but we are going to go out and compete."
The pair also played AAU basketball together with the New York Jayhawks, and although they ended up at Big Ten rivals, they talked about being teammates somewhere on the next level beyond high school.
"We would talk about it all the time and joke about it as well. Towards the end of our season, there was a time when Illinois (coaches) came to our open gym and obviously we talked to them, but at the end of the day he's got to do what's best for him and I've got to do what's best for me," Curbelo said. "I tried to pull him to come play with us and just like he tried to have me go to where he is now, but it just didn't work out."
The Illini look to get back on a winning track after Sunday's loss to Maryland 66-63 and a postponement of Wednesday's schedule game against Nebraska. It was the first home loss of the season and Curbelo chalked up the lackluster performance to the challenging routine of COVID-19 protocols.
"It was one of those games, and it isn't an excuse, I think mentally we were exhausted," he said. "I think COVID plays a big role in that. We are always playing basketball, basketball, basketball. When we are not at our apartment, we are in the gym. If we aren't in the gym, we are in our apartment. We really can't do much.
"So I think that game, we were not ready mentally for it. That's not an excuse, we should always be ready to go. We talked as a team and we all agreed to it that we have to come out no matter what the circumstances are."
Here's a look at the Saturday's game:
No. 21 Ohio State at No. 14 Illinois
WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m.
WHERE: State Farm Center
TV: FOX (Tim Brando/Donny Marshall)
RADIO: Illini Sports Network
RECORDS: Illinois 9-4, 5-2; Ohio State 10-3, 4-3
OF NOTE: Trent Frazier will be available to play on Saturday after sustaining a shoulder injury against Maryland. Illinois is 1-2 in top-25 match-ups so far this season. It is the first time in four years that the Illini face the Buckeyes in Champaign. The last meeting came on Jan. 1, 2017, a 75-70 Illini victory. Ohio State is 4-3 in the Big Ten with all three losses on the road. Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. scored a career high 23 points in the win against Northwestern. He also had a career best six assists.
Probable starters
Illinois
Player Ht. Yr. PPG
G — Trent Frazier 6-2 Sr. 8.4
G — Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 Jr. 22.4
G — Adam Miller 6-3 Fr. 9.3
F — Da'Monte Williams 6-3 Sr. 6.5
C — Kofi Cockburn 7-0 So. 17.3
Ohio State
G — Duane Washington 6-3 Jr. 15.7
F — Justin Ahrens 6-6 Jr. 5.8
F — Justice Sueing 6-7 R-Jr. 10.8
F — Kyle Young 6-8 Sr. 8.2
F — E.J. Liddell 6-7 So. 13.3
Illini Maryland 1 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 2 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 3 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 4 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 5 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 6 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 7 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 8 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 9 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 10 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 11 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 12 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 13 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 14 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 15 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 16 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 17 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 18 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 19 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 20 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 21 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 22 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 23 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 24 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 25 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 26 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 27 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 28 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 29 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 30 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 31 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 32 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 33 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 34 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 35 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 36 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 37 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 38 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 39 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 40 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 41 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 42 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 43 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 44 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 45 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 46 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 47 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 48 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 49 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 50 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 51 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 52 011021.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten