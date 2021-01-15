Watch now: Illinois' Andre Curbelo faces his high school teammate Zed Key when the Illini face Ohio State

"Once we step on the court and ref throws that ball up, he will be an enemy to me," Curbelo said. "I have a lot of love for him but we are going to go out and compete."

"We would talk about it all the time and joke about it as well. Towards the end of our season, there was a time when Illinois (coaches) came to our open gym and obviously we talked to them, but at the end of the day he's got to do what's best for him and I've got to do what's best for me," Curbelo said. "I tried to pull him to come play with us and just like he tried to have me go to where he is now, but it just didn't work out."