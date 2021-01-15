 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois' Andre Curbelo faces his high school teammate Zed Key when the Illini face Ohio State
ILLINOIS BASKETBALL

Watch now: Illinois' Andre Curbelo faces his high school teammate Zed Key when the Illini face Ohio State

Purdue Illinois Basketball

Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) goes in for a lay up against Perdue on Jan. 2. Curbelo faces his high school teammate Zed Zay when the Illini play Ohio State on Saturday. 

 Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN — The bond between high school teammates can last through the years, long after the final buzzer sounds. 

It hasn't been quite that long for Illinois men's basketball freshman Andre Curbelo, but the emotions will be just as strong when he reunites on Saturday with his Long Island Lutheran High School teammate Zed Key, a freshman forward at Ohio State. 

"There will be a lot of emotions to see him again. I haven't seen him ever since we graduated and I left to come here," Curbelo said. "Hopefully we can chat a little bit, even if it is just for a few minutes. I am really proud of him.  He's like a brother to me and I have a lot of love for him."

While Curbelo is a quick 6-1 guard and 175 pounds, Key is a giant in comparison at 6-8 and 245 pounds. Key has been getting solid minutes off the bench and scored a season high 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting against Nebraska on Dec. 30. 

Curbelo and Key were members of the 2019 Class 2A New York state championship team but the love that the players have for each other will end abruptly at tip off. 

"Once we step on the court and ref throws that ball up, he will be an enemy to me," Curbelo said. "I have a lot of love for him but we are going to go out and compete."

The pair also played AAU basketball together with the New York Jayhawks, and although they ended up at Big Ten rivals, they talked about being teammates somewhere on the next level beyond high school.  

"We would talk about it all the time and joke about it as well. Towards the end of our season, there was a time when Illinois (coaches) came to our open gym and obviously we talked to them, but at the end of the day he's got to do what's best for him and I've got to do what's best for me," Curbelo said. "I tried to pull him to come play with us and just like he tried to have me go to where he is now, but it just didn't work out."

The Illini look to get back on a winning track after Sunday's loss to Maryland 66-63 and a postponement of Wednesday's schedule game against Nebraska. It was the first home loss of the season and Curbelo chalked up the lackluster performance to the challenging routine of COVID-19 protocols. 

"It was one of those games, and it isn't an excuse, I think mentally we were exhausted," he said. "I think COVID plays a big role in that. We are always playing basketball, basketball, basketball. When we are not at our apartment, we are in the gym. If we aren't in the gym, we are in our apartment. We really can't do much.

"So I think that game, we were not ready mentally for it. That's not an excuse, we should always be ready to go. We talked as a team and we all agreed to it that we have to come out no matter what the circumstances are."  

Here's a look at the Saturday's game: 

No. 21 Ohio State at No. 14 Illinois

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m.

WHERE: State Farm Center

TV: FOX (Tim Brando/Donny Marshall)

RADIO: Illini Sports Network

RECORDS: Illinois 9-4, 5-2; Ohio State 10-3, 4-3

OF NOTE: Trent Frazier will be available to play on Saturday after sustaining a shoulder injury against Maryland. Illinois is 1-2 in top-25 match-ups so far this season. It is the first time in four years that the Illini face the Buckeyes in Champaign. The last meeting came on Jan. 1, 2017, a 75-70 Illini victory. Ohio State is 4-3 in the Big Ten with all three losses on the road. Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. scored a career high 23 points in the win against Northwestern. He also had a career best six assists.

Probable starters

Illinois

Player Ht. Yr. PPG

G — Trent Frazier 6-2 Sr. 8.4

G — Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 Jr. 22.4

G — Adam Miller 6-3 Fr. 9.3

F — Da'Monte Williams 6-3 Sr. 6.5

C — Kofi Cockburn 7-0 So. 17.3

Ohio State

G — Duane Washington 6-3 Jr. 15.7

F — Justin Ahrens 6-6 Jr. 5.8

F — Justice Sueing 6-7 R-Jr. 10.8 

F — Kyle Young 6-8 Sr. 8.2

F — E.J. Liddell 6-7 So. 13.3 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

