Watch now: Illinois assistant football coach Ben Miller taking medical leave of absence

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois announced Thursday that special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Ben Miller will be taking a leave of absence after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

“Although it is difficult to be away, I will be taking a temporary leave from coaching to focus on my health," Miller said in news release. "In early February, I was diagnosed with colon cancer and have already undergone a successful surgery and will begin chemotherapy treatments soon. I will remain in communication and be involved with our staff and student-athletes as much as possible.

"Thank you to my wife, Meghan, my kids and my extended family for their strength and encouragement. I appreciate Coach Bielema, the staff, and the Illinois athletic department for all the incredible support. I cannot wait to return as soon as possible. I-L-L."

Greg Froelich, a special teams analyst, will be the temporary replacement for Miller.

"Fro has been able to step into that role and be counted as one of our 10 assistants," Bielema said. "We'll just work our way through this until Ben gets more news."

New offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. was a tight ends coach for Bielema for five years, so he will likely have a role with the tight ends as well.

"He's very well-versed in the tight end position so he'll be a huge benefit to that room," Bielema said.

Miller was hired in January 2021 as one of the first additions to Bielema's staff.

