Watch now: Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu shares the moment he flipped the switch against Nebraska

"When things weren't going our way, we could have found ways to fold and we could have taken the easy way out and pointed fingers," Dosunmu said. "Down the stretch, we made plays and that was a huge play. I knew all we needed was just to get five more minutes and we're going to be able to pull it out down the stretch and we did that."

Underwood has watched Dosunmu respond at the right moment time and time again but he still marvels at it.

"He's got it. I don't know how to describe it. He has been in that situation his whole life. He is confident and he's not afraid," Underwood said. "He got good looks throughout the game and missed them but you put the game on the line and it is nothing but the bottom of the net. He missed free throws and you put the game on the line and he makes free throws.

"It's the 'it' factor. He's mentally very tough and he's not afraid. He has that ability to flip a switch and says he's gonna win the game and he can go do it."

When Illinois' Thursday game against No. 4 Michigan was postponed and Nebraska was slotted in, Underwood was apprehensive about the change in the magnitude of the game.