Watch now: Illinois' Bret Bielema describes his tight ends as 'one of the most improved groups' this spring

"I think our tight ends from practice No. 1 to where we are now are one of the most improved groups on the football team," he said. "D.J. and Luke are unique personalities. They have openly bought into what we are asking them to do and the people who will be rewarded the most are them. They are guys that have great potential."

Bielema credited Parker and Ford with embracing both sides of the tight end game openly and with both hands.

"I give both Luke and D.J. a lot of credit. There are two parts to tight end play — the run game and the passing game — and normally guys are more interested in the passing game than the run game," Bielema said. "They have made a commitment of what we needed out of them and I think (offensive coordinator) Tony Peterson design-wise has done some really nice things."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ford finished with 88 yards and the Orange team's one receiving touchdown in the spring game and Barker has been impressed with Ford's skills.