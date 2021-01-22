Watch now: Illinois' Coleman Hawkins piecing together larger role as season moves along

"Coleman has been doing some incredible things in practice and we see his size and length with what he did with blocking shots," Underwood said. "I made a concentrated effort to get Coleman some more minutes and more involved in the ball game. He has earned it. He is so instinctive and he's a guy that does things that you don't coach. Just reacting to a block or getting to a ball. I love that when he gets on the court. He has a lot of good things to help us."

Intensely reacting to one of his second-half blocks against Penn State put Hawkins in some hot water with the refs in the form of a technical foul. Hawkins' passion was exactly what Underwood was looking for and brought back memories from his own playing days at Kansas State.

"He made a heck of a block and I kind of like that grit," Underwood said. "I was kind of like that trash talking (player), that was kind of me. (Coleman) made a heck of a play. Now he's got to learn that he can't do that in front of the refs and you can't be that demonstrative in a game. I love that emotion."

When not on the court, Hawkins' vocal presence on the bench has been all the more important with the absence of the Orange Krush. Big Ten refs have been more lenient in allowing players to stand during play, which has allowed players to be more involved while riding the bench.