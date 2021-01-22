 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois' Coleman Hawkins piecing together larger role as season moves along
ILLINOIS BASKETBALL

Watch now: Illinois' Coleman Hawkins piecing together larger role as season moves along

Coleman Hawkins 1 012021.JPG

Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) grabs a rebound during the first half on Tuesday at the State Farm Arena. More photos at www.herald-review.com

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

CHAMPAIGN — The confidence that Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood has in his freshman forward Coleman Hawkins is so high it is hard to measure. 

"You are going to see in the not-too-distant future how good a talent Coleman Hawkins is. He is an elite passer and I love his skill set," Underwood said following Tuesday's Penn State victory. 

It was a career game for Hawkins. He tied his career scoring mark with 5 points and saw his largest amount of playing time at 14 minutes. He also set a career mark with three blocks. 

Underwood shuffled his starting lineup for the first time this season against Penn State, starting Jacob Grandison in place of Da'Monte Williams, looking for the spark in the first half that was missing against Northwestern, Maryland and Ohio State. Giving the 6-10, 215-pound Hawkins additional minutes was part of that hunt for team energy. 

Coleman Hawkins 2 012021.JPG

Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) shots against Penn State during the first half on Tuesday at the State Farm Arena. More photos at www.herald-review.com

"Coleman has been doing some incredible things in practice and we see his size and length with what he did with blocking shots," Underwood said. "I made a concentrated effort to get Coleman some more minutes and more involved in the ball game. He has earned it. He is so instinctive and he's a guy that does things that you don't coach. Just reacting to a block or getting to a ball. I love that when he gets on the court. He has a lot of good things to help us."

Intensely reacting to one of his second-half blocks against Penn State put Hawkins in some hot water with the refs in the form of a technical foul. Hawkins' passion was exactly what Underwood was looking for and brought back memories from his own playing days at Kansas State. 

"He made a heck of a block and I kind of like that grit," Underwood said. "I was kind of like that trash talking (player), that was kind of me. (Coleman) made a heck of a play. Now he's got to learn that he can't do that in front of the refs and you can't be that demonstrative in a game. I love that emotion." 

When not on the court, Hawkins' vocal presence on the bench has been all the more important with the absence of the Orange Krush. Big Ten refs have been more lenient in allowing players to stand during play, which has allowed players to be more involved while riding the bench.

"With no fans, our bench tries to get into it as much as we can and bring as much energy as we can because we are the only fans we've got," Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. "Coleman does a great job, and the bench guys do a great job, providing that energy and helping guys out and giving guys confidence. It is so much fun to play basketball out there 40 minutes and sing smiles and everyone play hard and diving for balls. That energy is crazy and we've got to continue to do that for 40 minutes every game."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

