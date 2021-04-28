Watch now: Illinois' Da'Monte Williams returning for fifth season

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball senior Da'Monte Williams announced on Instagram Wednesday that he will return for the 2021-22 season, taking advantage of the additional year of competition opportunity.

Williams has been a mainstay in the Illini lineup throughout his career, starting 60 of 126 games and totaling 479 points, 483 rebounds, 167 assists and 96 steals while averaging 21.2 minutes.

Williams posted career-best averages of 5.5 points and 5.3 boards this past season. He was the team's third-leading rebounder and earned a reputation as one of the most improved shooters in the nation. Williams drained 35-of-64 from 3-point range, with his 54.7% accuracy leading the NCAA among players with at least two attempts per game.