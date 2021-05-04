Watch now: Illinois football shifts quarterback Isaiah Williams to receiver

Sitkowski played in four games for the Scarlett Knights last season and completed 52-of-81 for 444 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He has three years of eligibility and will be available when the team returns for summer practices June 1.

"I really wanted to get through the spring and see where were at (with the quarterback position) and Art came into the portal in the last week of practice. I thought it was a good mix for us in the QB room. I'm excited to bring in a guy who has played in the Big Ten will bring in competition in that room. He was thrown into the fire there at Rutgers (as a freshman) and there were some good things you could see on film. After a few conversations with him, he decided to join us."

Sitkowski was named Rutgers starter as a freshman in the 2018 season but struggled throwing four touchdowns and 18 interceptions over 11 games.

"(Art) is a very poised and confident quarterback and he's not above learning from his mistakes. The change of venue and coming into this system is something he is very excited about it. I'm happy to get another good quality person into our program," Bielema said. "The QB room is no different than any other room. I think anytime you can add players with high value as well as high character, that is going to be welcomed in the room."