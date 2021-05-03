Watch now: Illinois football's Kendrick Green to battle for the Pittsburgh Steelers starting center spot next season

"Me and Nicky shoot a text over to each other every other day. Nicky is my boy. That Illini alum brotherhood is like a fraternity," Green said.

As an Illinois native who decided to stay at Illinois, Green is happy with the strategy new Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has implemented to grow in-state recruitment.

"Hopefully guys see that you can go to Illinois and still get a chance to play at the next level if you stay home and play for your state of Illinois. I think that is what Coach Bielema is trying to sell to the kids and I think he should," Green said. "Coach Bielema is doing a great job and I think he knows what it takes to get to that next level. I think he is going to get guys swinging that way and I think the day of getting more NFL draft picks is coming really soon."

Saturday's draft experience was a tense one for Green but he's already thinking about rookie mini camp and getting to know the Steelers' playbook.