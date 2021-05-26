Watch now: Illinois' Geoff Alexander speaks on his promotion as Brad Underwood searches for third assistant

CHAMPAIGN — It wouldn't make sense if it was any other program.

It had to be this one.

"I grew up an Illini fan my entire life," Illinois assistant Geoff Alexander said Tuesday in a Zoom press conference. "Grew up going to Lou Henson camps, idolizing the Kendall Gills, the Kenny Battles, all the greats from when I was young. ... I'm on Cloud Nine. I haven't come down since all of this came out, and I'm just really, really anxious to get on the grind."

The "grind" Alexander is referring to is his new position as a full-time assistant for the Illini men's basketball team. Alexander, a Lincoln High School grad, spent the last four seasons as an assistant to the head coach and received a promotion Friday.

He'll now trade in his some of his behind-the-scenes responsibilities for an on-court role alongside coach Brad Underwood. Alexander detailed just how much it meant to move up the coaching ladder in his home state.

"I'm living a dream," Alexander said. "Growing up in the state, knowing how big of a program this is and what it has always been, I'm living a dream. ... I love this program, I love this school, I love this state. I'm going to give everything I got to (this new role). I'm humbled. I know all of the great coaches that have been in this seat over the years and I respect that a whole lot."

Alexander joins former Illini guard Chester Frazier, who was hired earlier this month, as the team's second full-time assistant. Underwood still has one more full-time assistant vacancy and declined to give a timeline on when that position could be filled.

After the 2020-21 season, in which the Illini went 24-7, won their first Big Ten Tournament title since 2005 and clinched a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, former assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman left for Kentucky, while Stephen Gentry went back to his alma mater and this year's NCAA Tournament runner-up, Gonzaga.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Underwood said he's received calls from around the country regarding potential candidates "that would blow your mind," as he evaluates what's best for the program. However, he said he already knows what Alexander will bring to the team and mentioned that Alexander's "loyalty" is a big factor in his promotion.

"I'm all about loyalty, and if you guys don't know that, you don't know what our program stands for," Underwood said. " ... You gotta have people that believe in what you do, that believe in what we're doing, that believe in what this program stands for, and nobody does that better than Geoff. ... To find somebody that came in and wanted to be an assistant to the head coach, because he wanted to be a part of our program and he wanted to be a part of something that I believed in, I was fortunate to get a guy like that. So, to promote him is very easy and to me it's the right thing to do."

Underwood joked about Alexander's "broke jump shot," but expressed admiration for his upbringing and background, which is entrenched in basketball. Alexander was a star at Lincoln High School, where he played for his father, Neil, who is still coaching there and has since become the second-winningest boys basketball coach in state history.

Prior to the Illini, Alexander and Underwood met in the late 90s at Western Illinois, when Alexander was a player and Underwood was an assistant. The two also coached together at Daytona State College in Florida.

Underwood said this time of year has been busier than usual as he rounds out his coaching selections. Of course, he didn't anticipate losing all three of his full-time assistants in the offseason, but he looks forward to the challenge of building another highly-respected staff.

Alexander is simply another piece to the puzzle.

"I haven't taken it as a negative. I've taken it very much as a positive," Underwood said. "When you got guys going to Kentucky and a guy going to Gonzaga, it's like 'Damn, we have great people.' And yet all of the players stayed and they believe in what we're doing and they believe in where we're going. Now for me it's been like, 'OK, I'm going to miss them all, I love them all to death, they're all family, they're all a part of what I'm damn proud of in terms of what we've built after four years.'

"Now, let's go do it again."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0