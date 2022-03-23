Watch now: Illinois looks to Shauna Green to rebuild WBB program

CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman had to make the drive.

The Illinois men’s basketball program had just been eliminated from the Big Ten tournament, but the Illini’s athletic director was already on his way to secure the new coach for the women’s program. So he went from Indianapolis to Dayton, Ohio.

Whitman made the same drive from Pittsburgh to Dayton a week later. That recruiting pitch was enough to get Shauna Green, the Flyers' coach at the time, to sign on as the program’s 10th women’s basketball coach.

“Shoot, I may put him on staff because he’s such a good recruiter,” Green said.

Green comes to Illinois off five straight regular season Atlantic 10 championships in six seasons with Dayton, including three conference coach of the year selections. She had 127 wins in those years and made the postseason each season, including four NCAA Tournament appearances.

“If I was going to leave the position that I was in, which was an unbelievable place that I loved dearly, it was going to be with the right people,” Green said.

That level of winning is something that has been elusive to the Illinois women’s program in the past couple of years, with the team not making an NCAA Tournament since 2002-03 and having seven conference wins over the past five seasons.

“This is going to be hard, it will be a challenge and we are looking for someone who embraces that, who is excited about the challenge,” Whitman said. “The right person without question to do that for us is Shauna Green.”

Whitman thinks he has found the person to break that slump. He signed Green to a six-year contract with a base salary of $800,000 a year with a retention bonus every two years.

“As we got into this process, we spoke with a number of people across the industry about this opportunity, trying to gather names to look at different potential candidates," Whitman said. "We saw very quickly a pattern emerge. There was a name on every list that we gathered, Shauna Green."

One of the key parts of rebuilding the program will be recruiting. The Illini have only one Illinois native on their roster, and Green has Midwest ties that can help recruit and get talented players from the nearby Chicago, Indianapolis and St. Louis areas, as well as the state of Illinois.

"I call it your breadbasket and you've got to take care of obviously your home state and then the surrounding states," Green said. "There's a lot of talent here, we recruit that. When I was at Dayton, we recruited it and we got a couple of those kids."

During the hiring process, Green got a call from Brad Underwood, who was in a similar situation with the men’s program. The Illini were at the Big Ten cellar when he started before building the program up to a conference contender.

Underwood called on Saturday before the men’s team had its second round NCAA Tournament game, and that call helped the Illini’s cause. Underwood was even a successful mid-major coach like Green before he left a consistent tournament team to go to the Power Five level.

"I think that there are a lot of parallels,” Whitman said. “Brad had left a program at Stephen F. Austin that was at the top of the food chain in their conference and left a very comfortable situation to step into a very unknown situation, first at Oklahoma and then here to Illinois, he had built a program here in Illinois that it started in a place that wasn't where we wanted it to be similar to where things are starting on the women's basketball side.

Now, it’ll be Green’s job to do the same with the women’s program.

"That was part of the challenge and part of the intriguing thing to me," Green said. "I'm used to going to NCAA tournaments. I'm used to competing for championships. So that's the goal, but I also understand it's going to not just happen.

Just like the beginning of Underwood’s program, Green pointed out that rebuild will take some time.

"There has to be the process and I know there's going to be really hard times with it, so that challenge excites me," she said. "It's going to be fun to go and build that with a team that knows nothing about me and instill those characteristics and the traits of what successful teams have."

