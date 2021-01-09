Watch now: Illinois men's basketball looks to continue 'defensive connectivity' against Maryland

"This is a very talented Maryland team and they're not quite as big as they have been in the past but they're a team that (attempted) 35 3s against Iowa and almost half their field goals are from the 3," Underwood said. "Yet, they are a team that can really drive the ball into the paint and score and bother you that way. We will have to be very, very good as we do every single night in this league."

For Underwood, the lopsided Northwestern result is an outlier in Big 10 competition.

"It's the Big Ten ... all the games are close. They are all two possession games, most of them," he said. "We have to go into every game expecting that and preparing for that. I think that's just how this league is. Maryland has an unbelievable program and has an unbelievable history and tradition."

Here's a look at the game:

Maryland at No. 12 Illinois

WHEN: Sunday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: State Farm Center

TV: Big Ten Network (Lisa Byington & Robbie Hummel)

RADIO: Illini Sports Network

RECORDS: Illinois 9-3, 5-1; Maryland 6-6, 1-5

