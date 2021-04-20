Watch now: Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters shines in Orange and Blue Spring Game

"Donny is truly going to be a pretty good player and has excelled really well in this system," Bielema said.

When asked if Bielema wanted to name his starting quarterback for the fall following the game, the Illini's first-year coach didn't close the door on the competition between Peters and Isaiah Williams quite yet.

"We aren't really in a position and we aren't done with spring ball yet. Obviously Brandon has continued to be impressive and consistent guy," Bielema said. "I was happy with Isaiah, especially when he came in and got behind that Orange offensive line. We will just continue to do what we are doing and after 15 practices we will take a deep breath and see where we are at."

On the first Orange drive, Bielema tried out the team's running game. Runs by Chase Brown powered an eight-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a one-yard run by Peters for the 7-0 lead.

On the second drive, it was a focus on the pass, as Peters hit Donny Navarro in the middle of the field, who then broke a tackle and ran 44 yards. Two plays later it was Peters to Khmari Thompson from 29-yards out to put the Orange up 14-0.