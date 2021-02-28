Watch now: It won't make the highlight reels, but No. 5 Illinois' poise at the free throw line won the game against Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN — They aren't the moments that will make ESPN's Top 10 plays or clips that will go viral on Twitter, but it was Illinois' free throw mastery in the final moments of its 74-69 win over Wisconsin that clinched the game for the Illini.
One after another, Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier made four free throws each and Jacob Grandison added two to make 10-for-10 in the final 44 seconds of the game in Madison.
"I've seen those guys make 50 free throws in a row everyday so that was really nothing new. Them going up and taking their time and knocking them down," Illinois senior Da'Monte Williams said. "It is always good to win on the road. That is where the most challenges come in at. It tests us and pushes us to become even more connected."
The Ilini (18-6, 14-4 Big Ten) have four shooters that are above, or close to, 75% in free throw percentage with Grandison being by far the best free throw shooter on the team. He has only 20 attempts but has made 19 for a 95% rate.
Trent Frazier has made 82.4% of his free throws (56-68), followed by Ayo Dosunmu at 78% (92-118) and Curbelo at 73% (44-for-60).
As a team, Illinois has a 68.8% free throw percentage (377-for-548) this season. which is dragged down by Kofi Cockburn's struggles at the charity stripe. Cockburn, a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, has 49 more attempts than anyone else on the roster and has made just 57% (95-for-167).
Along with their late free throw accuracy, the Illini achieved above their season averages in field goal and 3-point percentage against Wisconsin on Saturday.
Illinois shot 52.1% (25-for-48) from the field, the Illini’s highest percentage at Wisconsin since shooting 53.3% (24-for-45) on Feb. 9, 2010. They shot 55.6% (5-for-9) from 3-point range, the Illini’s highest 3-point percentage at Wisconsin since shooting 60.0% (6-for-10) on Jan. 10, 2008.
All this happened without Dosunmu in the lineup for the second straight game.
"We are all fighters. (Head coach Brad Underwood) is a fighter too. He is on us all the time and we have been coming together even more. We are doing for the men to the right and left of us," Williams said.
Turning a corner with Wisconsin
It wasn't so long ago that Wisconsin treated Illinois like the school yard bully who would steal the Illini's lunch money and make them do their homework.
Wisconsin had won 15 consecutive meetings between Jan. 15, 2011 and Feb. 18, 2019. With its victory on Saturday, Illinois has now won three straight against the Badgers for the first time since the 2005-06 season.
Sustained success at the Kohl Center is rare and Illinois became one of just four teams to win back-to-back years there over the past 20 seasons. Only Illinois and Michigan State have achieved the feat twice. The Illini and Spartans did it twice (05-06 and 20-21 and 12-13 and 18-19) and Northwestern (17-18) and Purdue (08-09) have done it each once.
"Anytime you come to Madison, you are ecstatic to come out with the win and to do it back-to-back years, I'm excited," Underwood said. "For us to go through what we did this week (with Ayo's injury) and withstand it. We were probably a little bit fatigued and a little bit tired. To find a way to gut it up, I could not be prouder of this group of guys for their toughness and their ability to step up."
Illinois now has eight Quad 1 wins – tied with Ohio State for most in the nation. Quad 1 wins are considered victories at home vs. an AP top-10 team, a neutral site win vs. an AP top-25 team, or a road victory vs. AP top-30 team.
Illinois is 14-4 in the Big Ten, its third-most Big Ten wins in program history. The 2005 Big Ten champion Illini went 15-1 in conference games and the 1984 Big Ten champion Illini went 15-3. Illinois has 14-win Big Ten seasons in 1953 (14-4) and 1989 (14-4).
The Illini have the possibility of going 16-4 in the Big Ten if they close out the regular season with victories on the road against No. 3 Michigan on Tuesday and No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday. The program hasn't said if Dosunmu is planning on returning to the lineup for either game.
"(The win over Wisconsin) shows we have really good players who have a lot of charisma, who have a lot of ability, that have stepped up in adverse situations," Underwood said. "They are gritty, they are tough. It's another step in what I hope is our culture. To do it without Ayo, the best player in college basketball, and have players step into new roles, I'm proud as anyone could be."
