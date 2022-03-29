Watch now: It's once again Jordyn Slaughter's time to battle for snaps on the offensive line

CHAMPAIGN — Jordyn Slaughter had waited his turn.

After redshirting and being a backup for two seasons, the Bellville native was set to compete for a starting guard spot in fall camp before the 2021 season. Then on the first day of full contact practice, he broke his ankle.

"As soon as I got hurt the first thing I told (Jeremy Busch) our trainer was, it was my time like, 'Why me?'" Slaughter said. "I questioned a lot of things but, I just knew that it was a bigger reason as to why I got hurt and after a while I just kind of went with it and just tried to get my way back on the field."

That injury put him on the sideline for the entire 2021 season. He quickly went from being in the center of a position battle to being in a long road of rehab.

The first step for Slaughter was just being able to take a step.

"I think the biggest thing for me was walking again. I couldn't walk for six weeks, I was on a scooter," Slaughter said. "So I always asked my trainers, 'Am I ready to walk?' Am I ready?' And they just said no."

Those scooter rides turned into walking on crutches, and incremental progress started to build.

"That was probably like the worst experience in my life," Slaughter said. "I was just like, 'I'd rather just be on the scooter than walking.' That was the biggest thing for me."

All of that rehab paid off in a half-year recovery from not being able to walk to stepping back on the field after Slaughter was able to get cleared in early March. That makes him healthy ahead of the team’s spring practice and whole offseason this year.

"I sat in the car and probably cried for like 10 minutes because I knew the work that I put in to get there," Slaughter said. "Because this could have been a year-long recovery, but it was only six months. So just to work that off was just a blessing for me personally."

Now, Slaughter is back in position to battle for some playing time again. He said he’s played mostly at guard but has also filled in at some snaps behind Alex Pihlstrom at center. With only Julian Pearl and Alex Palczewski returning from last year’s line, there are spots up for grabs.

"Coach (Bret Bielema) said that I'll get my shot again, so I wasn't really worried about it after that," Slaughter said.

When Slaughter returned, he had to quickly conquer a mental hurdle, getting back in pads. The Illini had their first practice in pads over the weekend, and Slaughter managed.

"It made me appreciate the game more, you know, maybe not take it for granted," Slaughter said. "I'm not saying I did but maybe not take the things, just practicing for granted."

Offensive line coach Bart Miller, who had a similar injury in his playing days, helped Slaughter through the rehab process and prepared him for that return.

"I got hurt literally the first day of pads in summer camp, so that day was just big for me," Slaughter said. "I talked to Coach Miller, just mentally trying to block out on my head, just focus on the task at hand and just trying to get better than I was last year."

After getting through the first week of spring practice, Slaughter is getting back into game shape and re-entering the rotation on the offensive line. Once again it’s his time to compete for playing time.

