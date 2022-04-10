Watch now: Julian Pearl embracing larger role on Illinois offensive line

CHAMPAIGN — Julian Pearl has officially retired from basketball. At least for as long as he remains on the Illinois football team.

Pearl is a runaway favorite to start on the offensive line next season, but his dive for a loose ball in a pickup basketball game this spring turned into a broken thumb that kept him out for most of the first half of spring practice.

“I'm trying to make a hustle, play on defense and then I go to brace on the ground," Pearl said. "I come up with my thumb that just popped. I kind of shoved it back in. I was like, 'I think I broke my thumb' and that's all it was really."

That injury means some time away from the court while he gets back to full strength this offseason.

“It'll be a while before I touch a basketball,” Pearl said.

Now Pearl is back in a limited capacity, wearing a club after experimenting with a glove and other coverings for his hand. He is also returning to a new role with an offensive line this season being open outside of mainstay Alex Palczewski.

Pearl has started during stretches of the past two seasons, but now he is expected to take center stage especially with other older lineman Vederian Lowe and Doug Kramer out of the picture as well.

“It allowed me to be more, I would say, naturally immature,” Pearl said. “It’s like you’ve got the big guys up here and they’ve been doing it since they were freshmen. I was able to soak in a lot from them. When they first left, I had to mature instantly. I was taking what I could from them.”

With an injury to start spring practice, it wasn’t necessarily an ideal start to the passing of the torch at that position, but it was a little bit of a wake up call.

“My injury was what really made me mature more,” Pearl said. “I can’t be doing the same things that I was doing back then. I’ve got to lock in and refocus my energy into my craft.”

On the field, Pearl has had intriguing potential with his size and length at 6-foot-6, and was a tight end for parts of his high school days as well as being in the peak of his basketball playing days.

Being fluid as an athlete at that height was part of why he was recruited despite playing mostly defensive line and tight end in high school. He gained over 50 pounds in his first couple of seasons and now looks the part of a Power 5 offensive tackle.

“Julian can be as good as Julian wants to be,” coach Bret Bielema said. “He’s extremely talented. I told him the other day, ‘You can’t find you. When you walk into Subway, they look at you like, holy cow, because you’re freaky.’ He’s tall. He’s long. He’s athletic.”

By being someone who is a favorite to start this year and his senior season as well, Pearl is expected to enter that leadership role and for those abilities to quickly catch up to his performance on the field.

He’s been leaning on Lowe and Kramer, who have stopped by while preparing for the NFL Draft, and Palczewski, who will likely become the all-time leader for starts in college football history this season. It’s becoming time for him to fill their shoes.

"It's enough to lead by saying but leading by example is what I'm most important," Pearl said. "I feel like that's where I have to progress more and I feel like I'm making strides towards it. I'm not where I want to be as a leader yet but definitely moving closer towards that."

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0