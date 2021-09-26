Watch now: Kerby Joseph 'used to pray for times like this' as he continues to shine at Illinois

WEST LAFAYETTE — Illinois was minutes away from its second Big Ten victory and its first road win of the season at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday.

The Illini, which held Purdue's offense in check nearly the entire contest, needed one last stop to shut the door and snap a three-game losing streak.

They couldn't do it.

The Boilermakers marched down the field on a 10-play, 94-yard drive to take a 13-9 lead at the 5:44 mark of the fourth quarter, which proved to be the final score. Despite Purdue's late rally, Illinois still had its best defensive performance of the season, one-upping its outing from last week when it limited Maryland to 20 points.

Illini safety Kerby Joseph, who's shined in recent weeks, still believes the defense could've played even better.

"Just gotta go harder," Joseph said. "Gotta do more. It just wasn't enough."

Joseph recorded his first college interception at Virginia on Sept. 11, had his first fumble recovery last week against Maryland and snagged another pick Saturday at Purdue.

Joseph's second interception was a lot more pivotal than the first, which came in a blow out loss to the Cavaliers. This time around, Joseph picked off Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell in the end zone to keep the game tied at 6 in the third quarter.

The safety, who also made six tackles, actually tipped the ball to himself before securing it and taking a knee for a touchback.

"I'm just following the QB eyes," Joseph said. "He's telling a story. It's up to us to listen, you feel me? So I saw the ball and I just went to go get it."

Illinois coach Bret Bielema has praised Joseph for his development throughout the season. The fourth-year veteran is one of the team's top defenders on punt coverage and has now become a vital part of an improved defense.

"This opportunity is amazing," Joseph said. "I used to pray for times like this. We're not getting the results that we can right now, but it's amazing to play this game every day."

When asked how he stayed level-headed as he climbed through the ranks with the Illini, the safety gave a candid response.

"I say my team, my team," Joseph said. "They got my back every day. Even though the past couple of years it hasn't gone how I wanted it, my team kept me alive, kept me positive, kept me humble. My teammates are my brothers and even the coaches, they kept me up. So I'd say that's my motivation right there — my family, my friends, everybody that support me."

Bielema said Joseph is a joy to be around, and he's enjoyed seeing him blossom ever since the two met last year when Bielema was hired.

So far this season, Joseph has recorded 23 tackles — including a safety on punt coverage for Illinois' first points of the year — two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup.

"I think he just continues to get smarter and smarter the way he plays the game," Bielema said. "I like the way (defensive coordinator Ryan Walters has) worked with him individually, just building his confidence up. I think this is the third game in a row now where he's come away with a turnover of some capacity. ... But I think he'd be the first to tell you, too, he hasn't played a perfect game yet, and he's a player that I'm excited about where he can go in the next games ahead of us and then also in the future."

Joseph highlighted a stout defensive effort by the Illini, who were without starting cornerback Devon Witherspoon and starting linebacker Jake Hansen. Witherspoon did not travel to Purdue and although Hansen did, he was not dressed. Both players are arguably the team's best at their respective positions but were held out with undisclosed injuries, according to Bielema.

In their absence, cornerback Tony Adams Jr., who was benched last week for redshirt freshman Tahveon Nicholson, returned to the starting lineup and snagged an interception in the fourth quarter.

Safety Sydney Brown also stepped up, delivering a bone-crushing hit to Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham in the second quarter that knocked Durham's helmet off. But afterward in Brown's postgame interview, it wasn't his own performance or memorable play that made him perk up, it was Joseph's.

Brown cracked a smile as he reflected on his teammate, who he entered the program with in 2018.

"The growth that I've seen from him, it's unreal," Brown said. "To see him making the plays he is the past couple weeks — the past three weeks, honestly, with two interceptions right now, some great tackles on the field — it's been unreal and I'm proud of him. I'm proud of him for making that step, and he's filling in the role for sure. He's just gonna keep getting better each week."

Joseph was clearly dejected after coming so close to winning for the second straight game. But after witnessing his own maturation and the success that's accompanied that, he won't stop until his entire team can "piece it all together," too.

"When moments like these happen, it just makes you hungrier," Joseph said. "When you don't get the results you want, it's either you quit or you try it again. The way I was raised, the environment I grew up around, the environment of this team, the chemistry of this team is that we never quit, and we never gonna back down to nobody. We just know to go hard every day."

