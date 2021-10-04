Watch now: Kofi Cockburn headlines NIL deal between Illinois athletes, T/CCI Manufacturing

DECATUR — Since Kofi Cockburn returned to Illinois for a third season, he's spoken frequently about adding to his legacy on the court. The 7-footer's No. 21 jersey is already on its way to the rafters at State Farm Center, according to Illini athletic director Josh Whitman, and he's an early National Player of the Year candidate for the 2021-22 season.

But on Monday, Cockburn believes he added to his legacy off the court by signing an endorsement deal with T/CCI Manufacturing in Decatur. The international company kicked off Manufacturing Month by partnering with the Jamaica native, as well "more than 20 student-athletes" across a variety of sports at Illinois, per a press release. The deal will allow the company to use Cockburn's and the other athletes' name, image and likeness (NIL) to promote manufacturing jobs and products, such as the company's compressor technology that is often used to keep vehicles cool.

T/CCI is already using the slogan and hashtag "#CoolLikeKofi" and had Cockburn put on a T-shirt with that saying after he inked his contract. He gave away a few more of those T-shirts to student-athletes from MacArthur and Eisenhower High Schools who were in attendance, as well as an autographed jersey and other signed gear.

"It means a lot, man," Cockburn said of the partnership. "It's always great when you get an opportunity to come out and represent and inspire kids. That's what I'm here for. I'm here to inspire as much as possible.

"I came from hardships, and like I said (I'm a) first-generation immigrant, and I came from hardships so I know what it feels like and I know what it means for someone to come and just be an inspiration."

T/CCI president Richard Demirjian, a 1988 Illinois grad, said when NIL legislation passed July 1 in Illinois, he and his sister, 1992 alum and T/CCI vice president and global marketing director Kara Demirjian Huss, knew Cockburn would be the perfect face of their eventual partnership.

The Demirjian family has shown an affinity toward Illinois athletes for several years by making frequent and substantial donations to the university, including a $7-million gift to help renovate the school's soccer and track and field facility, which has been named Demirijan Park in the family's honor. Illinois' indoor golf practice facility is also named after the family.

Additionally, Richard Demirjian believes Cockburn's international background aligns closely with that of his dad, Gerald, who was born in Armenia.

"Our father, who started the company, is a first-generation American and came over here," Richard Demirjian said. "(He) worked hard, (persevered) and struggled and helped build the company, and we see a lot of those attributes in Kofi coming over here from Jamaica and being able to really build himself up ...

"We see him also being able to reach out to underprivileged areas. We're a big advocate of philanthropy, so we're really going to help use Kofi to reach out and use what he's able to do and inspire other people to work hard and be successful."

Illinois NIL coordinator Kam Cox was in attendance Monday, along with several other Illini coaches and personnel. He explained that while the university still can't act as the liaison of NIL deals between student-athletes and businesses, many Illinois representatives were on-site to support Cockburn and to show gratitude for the Demirjian's continued backing of Illini athletics.

After making the deal official, Cockburn answered a few questions from the small crowd and posed for several selfies and videos with high school students and administrators.

"I know how much (it'll) mean to them in the future, you know?" Cockburn said. "It takes nothing to be a good person. It takes nothing to say, 'Hi,' it takes nothing to smile. So I try to do that as much as possible and leave a good name."

As the event wrapped up, Cockburn was taken to the main hallway of the T/CCI building where a basketball hoop is mounted inside and above the entrance. Using foam balls, the All-American center shot around with a few of those high school students, including MacArthur football and basketball player Brylan Apholone, who bested him in a brief shooting contest.

"Cool like Kofi?" Apholone asked sarcastically after winning. "Nah, it's cool like Brylan!"

Cockburn laughed as the friendly trash talk continued, and of course he couldn't get out of there without being asked about the Illini's upcoming campaign, which begins Nov. 9 at home against Jackson State.

"Team goals for the season? We want to win the Big Ten championship," Cockburn said. "I want to play in the last game of the season. So I want to play in the (NCAA) championship and I want to win the championship. I want to accomplish as much as we can as a team."

